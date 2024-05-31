Liverpool, Arsenal ‘approach’ Euro giants over blockbuster transfer as target drops cryptic hint

Liverpool and Arsenal have reportedly ‘made an approach’ for PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko as the race for his signature heats up.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a fantastic 2023/24 season, scoring 14 goals and making 14 assists in 48 appearances for the Dutch giants.

Bakayoko was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League last summer and Brentford came close to securing a deal, but now he looks set to join one of Europe’s biggest clubs in the summer.

According to reports from the Netherlands, Liverpool, Arsenal and Bayern Munich have all ‘made approaches’ to sign the PSV youngster.

Vincent Kompany was keen to sign Bakayoko while he was Burnley’s manager and is now looking to make him one of his first additions at Bayern.

Arsenal and Liverpool will be tough to beat, however, with the two Premier League giants big admirers of Bakayoko’s. The Merseyside giants have reportedly watched him in action in the past few weeks.

He is under contract at PSV until 2026 and they certainly won’t allow him to move for a cheap fee, with reports suggesting he’s valued at approximately €50m (£43m).

If Liverpool or Arsenal are willing to match that price it could be a straight shootout between the two rivals for his signature.

READ MORE: Real Madrid star ‘flirting’ with Man City amid Liverpool links with Kylian Mbappe to force shock transfer

Bakayoko reveals ‘conversation’ with Vincent Kompany

Bakayoko was interviewed by Dutch outlet HBVL and one of the topics discussed was his future, after he ‘turned down’ Brentford and Paris Saint-Germain last year.

The winger insists he made the right decision by rejecting the two clubs. He was then asked whether he could join Liverpool, Arsenal or Bayern this summer.

“The only thing I can say is that next year I will be on a football pitch somewhere,” Bakayoko replied.

He also confirmed that Kompany did try and bring him to Burnley last summer – but refused to answer when asked if he wants to join his compatriot at Bayern.

EURO PAPER TALK: Prem ace ignites Liverpool, Newcastle battle with ‘tantalising’ transfer statement; Man City flop ‘offers himself’ to Euro giant

“I received a call from Kompany last year, indeed. He then explained his vision. That was nice. I clarified my view. It was a good conversation, but that was last summer,” Bakayoko added.

It will be interesting to see who makes the first concrete move in the race for the youngster, with a move away from PSV looking increasingly likely for him.