Liverpool, Arsenal to battle Man City for £50m-rated Serie A star as Arne Slot turns away from top target

Liverpool and Arsenal are both reportedly interested in Atalanta star Ederson – with Arne Slot’s side tipped to turn away from their previous top defensive midfield target.

The Brazilian international is considered to be one of the best midfielders in the Serie A and was courted by several top sides in the summer, but ultimately stayed with Atalanta.

Now, reports suggest that Liverpool and Arsenal could battle to sign Ederson next year, even though the Gunners have only just brought in Mikel Merino.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Liverpool and Arsenal are both considering a swoop for Ederson, but they face competition from Premier League rivals Manchester City.

The report claims that Ederson is valued at £50m by Atalanta. The 25-year-old is under contract until 2027, which puts the Italian club in a strong negotiating position.

Liverpool tried to sign a new defensive midfielder in the summer. They agreed a fee for top target Martin Zubimendi, but he snubbed a move to Anfield in favour of staying with Real Sociedad.

Slot still wants to reinforce his options in the position as he isn’t convinced by Wataru Endo, although the performances of Ryan Gravenberch have been excellent this season.

Liverpool tipped to sign Ederson over Zubimendi

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Liverpool retain an interest in Zubimendi and could make another move for him in January.

The Reds had previously agreed to pay his €60m (£50.5m, $66.9m) release clause and could do so again this winter. However, Arsenal and Man City are also keeping tabs on his situation.

But Fichajes’ report suggests that the Premier League trio could make a move for Ederson instead after being wowed by his performances for Atalanta.

The Brazilian played a major role in Atalanta winning the Europa League last season. He has also been in superb form this term, featuring in all of his club’s Serie A fixtures so far – notching one goal and an assist.

Arsenal are looking to bring in a replacement for Thomas Partey, who is expected to leave the Emirates at the end of the season amid interest from the Saudi Pro League and elsewhere.

Man City, on the other hand, want more cover in midfield following a serious injury to Rodri. They could look to sign a new centre-mid in January as a result.

As we exclusively revealed last month, Man City have drawn up a shortlist of four midfielders to replace Rodri which includes Ederson, Zubimendi, as well as Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella.

Atalanta are very reluctant to allow Ederson to leave in January, but a bid in the region of £50m would have to be seriously considered by Gian Piero Gasperini’s side.

Real Madrid plot Alexander-Arnold bid – report

Meanwhile, Liverpool are focused on keeping their best players at the club and are working hard to tie down Trent Alexander-Arnold’s long-term future.

The Reds have been in negotiations with Alexander-Arnold’s camp for several weeks. His deal expires at the end of the season and they want a new contract agreed before January.

Real Madrid have been in ‘constant contact’ with the right-back’s entourage and they are reportedly considering launching a bid for him this winter, following the injury to Dani Carvajal.

However, we understand that Liverpool are confident that Alexander-Arnold will put pen to paper on fresh terms soon and end the speculation surrounding his future.

The same cannot be said for Mo Salah, however, who is also out of contract next summer. TEAMtalk sources close to Liverpool say that they ‘expect’ Salah to reject a new deal and join a Saudi Pro League side next season.

Virgil van Dijk is also on an expiring contract. We understand that Liverpool have informed the defender that they intend to extend his deal, but concrete talks are yet to take place.

IN FOCUS: Ederson vs Martin Zubimendi