Liverpool, Arsenal given hope of incredible Lamine Yamal transfer after huge Barcelona blow

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is considered to be one of the most exciting prospects in the world and Liverpool and Arsenal are keen to sign him, with the reason why a deal could be possible now revealed.

The 17-year-old winger burst onto the scene in 2023, making his senior Barcelona debut at the age of 15, and is now one of the first names on the team sheet for Hansi Flick’s side.

Yamal scored seven goals and made nine assists in 50 appearances across all competitions last season, and looks set to better that return this time around with five goals and seven assists in just 13 matches so far this term.

The teenager could become a future Ballon d’Or winner if he continues his current progress, so it’s no surprise to see Liverpool and Arsenal interested in him. According to journalist Miguel Delaney, the Premier League duo are both monitoring Yamal and ‘considering potential bids for the winger.’

While Barcelona are very reluctant to sell one of their prized assets, their financial issues could force their hand. After recently losing an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over their filings for the 2023/24 season, the club are reportedly at risk of breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

In their financial report for last season, Barcelona attempted to include the €267m (£222m) sale of 10 per cent of their broadcasting rights over the next 25 years as “other operating income” – counting towards their FFP calculations.

However, UEFA insisted it should have been classed as “profits on disposal of tangible assets”, which do not count towards FFP, and fined Barcelona €500,000 (£416,000) for misreporting their figures.

Barcelona appealed that decision to CAS but on Friday, the court ruled against the La Liga club – leaving their financial situation increasingly murky.

Liverpool and Arsenal ‘fancy’ Yamal – report

Barcelona’s financial woes could force them into selling some of their best players and Yamal will no doubt be one of the most in-demand.

Writing in his newsletter, Delaney said: “For now, rivals are again eyeing their brilliant youth products such as Gabi, Pedri and – of course – Lamine Yamal.

“Arsenal and Liverpool would greatly fancy the latter, improbable as it seems right now. They will need to sell. The CAS case illustrated there are no real creative options left.”

As previously reported, Liverpool have drawn up a shortlist of winger targets as they prepare for the departure of Mo Salah, who looks likely to leave Anfield at the end of the season.

We understand that Real Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo, Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi and Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane are the Reds’ three top targets, but that could change if Yamal becomes available.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are also looking at potential winger reinforcements, with Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo on their radar.

It is worth noting that Barcelona have previously made it very clear that they want to keep hold of Yamal forever, as they reportedly rejected a bid of ‘around €250m (£211.2m)’ from Paris Saint-Germain for him this summer.

Transfer latest: Chiesa is going nowhere / Arsenal get Isak boost

In other news, Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa has been linked with a potential January loan move back to the Serie A, but we understand these reports are wide of the mark.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Liverpool have no plans to loan out Chiesa. The Italian international is keen to prove himself to Arne Slot and show that he can be Salah’s replacement.

The Reds are currently planning to sign a new winger, however, so they currently believe they need someone else to come in if Salah does leave, as expected.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are keen to bring in a new world-class striker to compete with Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland, and we can confirm that Newcastle star Alexander Isak is their top target.

Isak has scored just one Premier League goal so far this season but the 25-year-old is still considered one of the best young forwards in Europe.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Arsenal would jump at the opportunity to sign Isak next summer, although they are aware it would take over £100m to lure him away from St James’ Park.

Newcastle are keen to tie Isak, who is currently under contract until 2028, down to a new long-term deal in order to stave off the interest in his signature.

However, we understand that the striker is reluctant to put pen to paper as his priority is playing regular Champions League football – something he feels is unlikely with the Magpies, as things stand.

As a result, TEAMtalk sources say that the chances of Isak leaving Newcastle are ‘very high.’

