One of Liverpool’s biggest problems this season has been the right-back position, and a reliable journalist has confirmed that Inter Milan star Denzel Dumfries is on their radar ahead of the summer.

The Reds entered the campaign with Jeremie Frimpong battling with Conor Bradley for starts. Joe Gomez is no stranger to deputising at right-back when required, while Wataru Endo is an option in the position, too.

However, all four of those players have spent massive chunks of the season injured. As such, Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones have been forced to play at full-back.

TEAMtalk transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported earlier this month how Liverpool are considering right-back targets for the summer, and that Dumfries is a player they’ve been alerted to.

We revealed that intermediaries working on behalf of the player had ‘offered’ Dumfries to a number of Premier League sides, including the Reds.

Dumfries has a release clause of around £21million in his Inter contract – a bargain for a player with the 30-year-old’s quality and experience. That has Liverpool’s attention, but they don’t want to panic buy, as they do believe Bradley and Frimpong are good options when fit.

According to Paul Joyce of The Times, Liverpool are ‘aware’ of the clause in Dumfries‘ deal, and he reports that Bradley’s injury problems mean they must give ‘serious thought’ to adding a new full-back.

Joyce confirms that Dumfries was considered in the January window, but instead they focused on securing the signing of Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet.

But now Dumfries appears to be back on their radar, and our information suggests he would be open to a new challenge in English football.

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Sunderland star also on Liverpool radar

Meanwhile, we understand that Liverpool retain interest in Sunderland star Lutsharel Geertruida – another player they considered in January.

The 25-year-old joined the Black Cats on loan from RB Leipzig last summer and has impressed across several positions, featuring at right-back, centre-back, and even in holding midfield.

While not initially considered a marquee signing, Geertruida’s availability for £20million, combined with his ability to cover multiple positions at a high level, has pushed him onto the radar of a number of top-flight clubs.

Liverpool, who scouted him in January, remain very much interested and keen on a summer deal, though they won’t have it all their own way, with Aston Villa, Everton, Tottenham, and Crystal Palace also keeping close tabs on his situation.

Sunderland do hold the option to make the move permanent, believed to be valued at around £20million, though the final decision also rests with the player himself.

Sources indicate that while Geertruida is happy on Wearside, his representatives are aware of the emerging interest and potential opportunities elsewhere.

He is another player to keep an eye on should Liverpool decide to sign a new right-back this summer.

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