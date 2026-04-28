Former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann believes his old club could sign the ‘Bundesliga’s best player’ this summer, despite reports to the contrary, while Arne Slot is pushing to seal a deal for a defensive talent he’s tracked for years.

The Anfield outfit are expected to be busy in the transfer market again after a hugely disappointing domestic campaign, despite spending almost £450million last summer to strengthen Slot’s title-winning squad.

Replacing club legend Mohamed Salah will almost certainly be their top priority, with a plethora of names tipped to head to Liverpool, but Hamann had just the one in mind…

Yan Diomande perfect for Liverpool

The former Reds midfielder is convinced that RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande would be a massive hit on Merseyside, with the player himself ready to take the next step in his career.

That’s despite reports that Leipzig are desperate to keep Diomande for another 12 months amid links with Liverpool and PSG, amongst others.

The Bundesliga outfit currently values the 19-year-old at a whopping €100million (£87m) and are under no immediate pressure to sell, given that Champions League football is all but guaranteed again for next season.

However, Hamann thinks his old side need to pull the trigger on a deal for Diomande, who he feels would be a huge addition to Slot’s starting XI.

“Liverpool have been linked to Yan Diomande and he’s outstanding,” Hamann told New Betting Offers. “He’s certainly the best player in the Bundesliga this season and it’s his first having arrived from Spain.

“He plays off the left or the right, he’s two-footed, with pace and trickery. He’s a wonderful player, not only to watch but also very efficient and effective. I’m sure the big clubs will come calling for him, and if he hasn’t got a clause in his contract, he won’t be cheap.

“He took to the Bundesliga like a duck to water, obviously stepping up from the second division in Spain. He’s been the best player; every time he plays, you feel something is going to happen.

“If he keeps his feet on the ground, I think the world is at his feet. He’s an outstanding talent.

“I know football is different in England and some players have had problems this season, but with the pace he has, he’s very hard to catch. I wouldn’t think it’s too early for him.”

“I think you need to get the fans behind you and Diomande could do that.

“There was a lot of hype last season, and a lot of football is down to expectations. With the season they played last season, and the signings they made, everybody thought, ‘Well, we might not be beatable for the next three or four years.’ Now, as it happens, they scrape into the Champions League, hopefully just in fifth place.

“So, I think you need to get the punters behind them because I think they’re pretty disillusioned. Alexander Isak has been a disappointment; he’s been injured and didn’t play an awful lot.

“Florian Wirtz has been disappointing throughout the season. Now, the most prolific player, probably the only one who really did what was expected, Eikitike.

“He’s out for an awful long time, so we probably won’t see him in this calendar year. And then there’s always a question mark, because it’s about that injury, the Achilles tendon.

“So, I think they need a signing like Diomande to really make the punters look forward to the new season again.”

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Slot urges Liverpool pursuit of Napoli star

TEAMtalk can reveal that Liverpool are keeping close tabs on Napoli centre-back Sam Beukema, with sources stating Arne Slot holds an interest in the player that dates back several years.

During his time as Feyenoord boss, Slot actively attempted to sign Beukema from Go Ahead Eagles, and that admiration has remained ever since, as we exclusively revealed in September last year.

Sources indicate that Slot has communicated his admiration for Beukema directly to Liverpool’s recruitment team, including sporting director Richard Hughes, as the club shapes their defensive shortlist. That’s despite Ibrahima Konate closing in on a new deal and Jeremy Jacquet poised to arrive from Rennes.

Beukema is now understood to be among a number of centre-back options Liverpool are assessing, with the presence of several Dutch players within the current squad viewed as a potential advantage.

The 25-year-old has been a regular for Napoli this season, featuring in 30 matches across all competitions, although prising Beukema away from Serie A will not be straightforward.

The defensive talent is currently under contract with Napoli until 2030, and sources indicate the Italian giants would only consider offers in excess of £30million (€35m, $40m) for a player who is not actively up for sale.

Keeper target back on Liverpool’s radar

Sources can confirm that Portugal No.1 Diogo Costa has firmly re-emerged on their Liverpool’s shortlist as they actively assess their goalkeeping options ahead of a potentially pivotal summer.

The Porto stopper is among a number of names under consideration as the Reds prepare for the possibility of life without Alisson Becker, whose future at Anfield is far from certain amid strong interest from Juventus.

Indeed, Alisson and Liverpool now face a crucial decision this summer, leading to Anfield chiefs to conduct a thorough assessment of the market to identify the best possible options if the Brazilian moves on.

And we can reveal that Costa is viewed internally as one of the few goalkeepers capable of filling a void of Alisson’s magnitude.

The 26-year-old has been a first-team regular at Porto since 2019 and sources indicate that Liverpool have long admired Costa’s profile, with his command of the penalty area, distribution, and composure under pressure seen as traits well-suited to the Premier League.

However, he is not the only option under consideration, with three Premier League stars also under consideration and amid a brutal realisation that Giorgi Mamardashvili may not quite be ready to take on the No.1 role just yet.

Indeed, our sources understand that Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen, Sunderland’s Robin Roefs and Manchester City’s James Trafford have also emerged on Liverpool’s radar as part of their wide-ranging review.

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More Liverpool news: Signing aborted; Slot left sweating

Liverpool will NOT press ahead with a heavily rumoured signing on the wings, with Chelsea now free to seal a deal for themselves if they can overcome Bayern Munich, according to a report.

Elsewhere, Liverpool should block a transfer that’s only recently been agreed, according to a prominent reporter who has outlined several reasons as to why.

Finally, Arne Slot may not be quite so comfortable in his position as Liverpool manager after the club’s overlords, Fenway Sports Group, showed their ruthless side by sacking a major name in their sporting stable.