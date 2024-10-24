Liverpool are considering signing a new midfielder in January and Benfica star Orkun Kokcu could be an option, with the star’s stance on a reunion with Arne Slot revealed.

The 23-year-old Turkish international played under Slot for two years at Feyenoord and maintains a positive relationship with the Liverpool boss.

Slot wants a new midfielder as he isn’t convinced by backup option, Wataru Endo. The Reds wanted Martin Zubimendi over the summer and agreed to meet his €60m (£50m, $67m) exit clause before he rejected the move to Anfield.

Liverpool are willing to splash the cash on a new midfielder and could do so in January. Reports suggest that Kokcu is on their shortlist, with €50m (£41.7m / $54m) enough to bring him in.

Now, Kokcu’s father has hinted in an interview that the Benfica star would love to join up with Slot at Liverpool.

When asked if Liverpool are a ‘serious option’ for his son, Kokcu Snr told ESPN NL: “Arne is a good friend of ours. He has been through a lot of things with Orkun. Yes, why not? It’s possible,” he said.

“The most important thing now is Orkun’s focus, that he does well with Benfica. But of course, players and trainers don’t have just one station, the staff knows that too.”

“In modern football, clubs think about finances, about making a profit. Orkun is a player who has the potential to make a profit with the next step. The fans and the club are also fine with that, of course. That was also the project. We’ll see where he ends up.”

READ MORE: Steven Gerrard sends Mo Salah Liverpool contract plea and reveals secret to Egyptian’s incredible numbers

Liverpool undertake Kokcu scouting mission

Benfica signed Kokcu from Feyenoord in 2023 for a fee of €25m (£20.8m / $27m) plus bonuses. He is under contract until 2028, so the Portuguese side hold all the power in negotiations.

As mentioned, it has been suggested that $50m would be enough to lure Kokcu away from Benfica. Although, other reports have claimed that they want closer to €80m (£66.7m / $86.4m).

Liverpool reportedly sent scouts to watch Kokcu in action when Benfica lost 3-1 to Feyenoord in the Champions League on Wednesday.

It was a disappointing result for Benfica and Kokcu was taken off after 72 minutes. However, he has generally performed well this season, with four goals and three assists in 10 appearances so far.

Kokcu played well under Slot at Feyenoord and credits him for his progress, so it is possible the Dutch coach could try and bring him to Anfield.

He isn’t the only midfielder on Liverpool’s radar, though. Zubimendi remains a player of interest and the Reds could make another attempt for him, while Atalanta star Ederson has also been linked.

Liverpool transfer latest: Trent is ‘gone’ / LaLiga star eyed

Meanwhile, speculation continues to circle Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose current contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

Alexander-Arnold will be eligible to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with interested overseas suitors from January 1 – just 69 days from now.

Real Madrid have been in contact with the defender’s agents for months and are reportedly willing to pay him £15m per year to convince him to join them on a free transfer.

Sky Sports pundit Tim Sherwood recently said that he thinks Alexander-Arnold is already ‘gone’ and that Slot has ‘no chance’ of convincing him to sign a new contract.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Liverpool remain confident of convincing him to sign an extension, however, so it will be interesting to see how this story develops.

Liverpool are also looking to bring in a new centre-back to be a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk, who is also out of contract at the end of the season.

As previously reported, Sevilla star Loic Bade is on their shortlist. Liverpool sent scouts recently to watch him in action against Barcelona – a game his side lost 5-1 – and surprisingly they were impressed by his performance.

FULL BREAKDOWN: The key contract details of every Liverpool first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

IN FOCUS: Orkun Kokcu under Arne Slot