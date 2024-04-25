Liverpool ‘beginning to lose patience’ with Klopp signing as Barcelona are tipped to ramp up interest

Liverpool are considering selling one of their top stars this summer as the club is reportedly ‘beginning to lose patience’ with the Barcelona-linked player.

The Reds are gearing up for a busy summer transfer window as plenty of names are already being linked with the club.

Of course, the most pressing issue facing the club at this stage is finding Jurgen Klopp’s replacement. As of writing, Feyenoord boss Arne Slot is being tipped as the favourite for the job.

Along with bringing in a new management team and strengthening some key positions, the club could also look to offload a number of stars in the summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo (as cited by Sport Witness), Liverpool are ‘beginning to lose patience’ with Luis Diaz and there is now a growing belief that the player could be sold in the summer.

Diaz was electric when he first arrived at Anfield, but his end product perhaps hasn’t quite been up to scratch, especially when you compare his numbers with Sadio Mane.

During his Liverpool career, Diaz has averaged a goal or assist every 176 minutes. Conversely, Mane averaged a goal contribution every 133 minutes which is a far superior record.

In the Premier League this season, the Colombian winger has scored eight goals and provided four assists across 33 appearances.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool ‘already working’ to secure £50m ‘priority’ signing but face Arsenal competition

PSG and Barcelona have been linked

According to the same report, Barcelona are ready to move for Diaz, if the Liverpool star is made available. Xavi’s side are looking for a ‘pure winger’ and Diaz seems to fit that bill.

Of course, the 27-year-old has also been linked with PSG in recent months as the French club goes in search of a Kylian Mbappe replacement.

Last month, Diaz’s father added to the exit rumours as he claimed that it has always been his son’s dream to move to Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid at some point in his career.

However, Fabrizio Romano was quick to shut these rumours down at the time as the Italian journalist insisted that the winger is still happy at Liverpool.

“Some fans may have raised an eyebrow after comments from Luis Diaz’s father hinting that he and his son would like to see him play for a top Spanish club,” Romano explained.

“But I’d not look at Luis’s father words like something negative. He was just replying to questions about Spanish clubs wanting his son in the past, and he was keeping options open for the future, it’s something normal.

“Diaz is happy at Liverpool, super committed and he’s showing that in every single game. I don’t see any big chaos into those words, honestly.”

READ MORE: Arne Slot tipped to sell Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez in ruthless cut-price Liverpool exits