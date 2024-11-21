Liverpool are reportedly prepared to make Real Sociedad star Takefusa Kubo one of their most expensive-ever signings but face stiff competition for the winger.

With Mohamed Salah seemingly set to leave the club next summer, when he becomes a free agent, Liverpool have been on the lookout for potential replacements.

And if they want to secure long-term success, Arne Slot’s side may have to look towards more youthful players than the ones they already have at their disposal. One such target is said to be Japan international Kubo, with the 23-year-old seen as a top talent in his home country and across Europe.

Now, Fichajes claims the former Real Madrid player is high on Liverpool’s agenda, so much so that they are allegedly willing to fork out €80m (£66.6m, $84m) to secure his signature.

However, Tottenham and Bayern Munich are also understood to be in the race to sign the former Villarreal loanee – whose contract runs until the summer of 2029.

If the Reds did fork out that amount of money for Kubo, that would make him their fourth-most expensive recruit – behind Darwin Nunez (£85m), Virgil van Dijk (£75m), and Alisson Becker (£67m).

Incidentally, reports suggest Kubo has a €60m (£50m, $63m) release clause. So it seems Liverpool are willing to go well above that mark to get their man.

DON’T MISS: Arne Slot backed to make risky starting XI decision by Liverpool great, with world class star axed

Liverpool told to sign Kubo

One individual who would love to see Kubo – who signed for Madrid in 2019 from FC Tokyo but never played a game for Los Blancos – at Anfield is fellow Japan international Wataru Endo.

The midfielder has seen the rise of the former Mallorca loanee, who has scored 19 goals and bagged 14 assists in 101 games for Sociedad, and clearly wants him to join him at the Premier League giants.

When asked which of his compatriots he would like to play alongside at Liverpool, Endo said in July: “Kubo.”

He added: “The search for a replacement for Mohamed Salah has begun, so this is becoming a real area for Liverpool to strengthen. I think the player who can replace him, in the national team, would be Kubo.”

Whether Endo and Kubo will play alongside one another at Anfield remains to be seen.

Liverpool ‘intensity’ efforts to sign Ligue 1 ace

The Reds have also been linked with a move for Lyon star Rayan Cherki, as they look to capitalise on the French team’s financial woes.

Some reports suggest the 21-year-old, who is also wanted by Fulham, Paris Saint-Germain, and more, could be made available for around £25m (€30m, $31.5m) in January.

Liverpool face competition to sign Lille and England midfielder Angel Gomes, with Manchester United joining the race to sign him.

The 24-year-old is out of contract next summer and is yet to sign a new deal. Moreover, new United boss Ruben Amorim is said to be a fan of the diminutive player.

Finally, Liverpool are not planning to launch an offer to sign Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni in the January transfer window.

Salah’s replacement?