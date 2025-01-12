Liverpool braced for ‘momentous move’ for star forward – and it’s not Mo Salah

Liverpool expect to receive an ‘momentous’ approach for Darwin Nunez this month and the club’s stance on selling and how much for has been revealed.

Spanish outlet AS recently claimed Al-Hilal – one of the four PIF-backed Saudi Arabian sides – were weighing up a move for Mohamed Salah.

Al-Hilal are determined to part ways with Neymar whose spell in the middle east has been nothing short of disastrous.

With Neymar’s contract expiring in the summer, a new forward is being targeted and Salah is in their sights.

However, transfer insider Rudy Galetti exclusively told TEAMtalk of the reasons why Salah will NOT be heading to Saudi Arabia this summer – even if he does leave Liverpool.

And according to a fresh update from Anfield Watch, Al-Hilal actually have their gaze fixed firmly on Darwin Nunez instead.

It’s claimed the club are ready to make a ‘momentous move’ for the Uruguayan who continues to frustrate at Anfield.

Al-Hilal want a high profile new forward in place ahead of next summer’s revamped and expanded Club World Cup.

Nunez is the player in their sights and a successful raid would be perceived as a ‘huge coup’ given the striker is only 25 years of age and in his theoretical prime.

The vast majority of overseas signings made by Saudi clubs so far have been older stars who are past their peak.

Liverpool stance on selling Darwin Nunez

Galetti told TEAMtalk in a separate update back on December 31 that Liverpool ARE open to selling Nunez in 2025.

A summer exit was deemed far likelier than a winter window sale, though partly because it was not expected Liverpool would receive a lucrative bid this month.

Putting a big number on the table is not something that will trouble the cash-rich Al-Hilal. Though whether they make their ‘momentous move’ this month or wait until the summer remains to be seen.

Regarding price, a second Anfield Watch report claimed Liverpool aim to collect £85m if they do part ways with Darwin.

A sale of that size would see Liverpool break even on the full figure Darwin cost if the add-ons in his transfer from Benfica were all met.

Darwin cost an initial £64m – rising to £85m through add-ons – when brought to Merseyside two and a half years ago.

Latest Liverpool news – Kvaratskhelia, Elliott and more

In other news, Liverpool target, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, looks to be heading to PSG after the club fully agreed personal terms with the player.

The Georgia winger has the green light to leave Napoli this month and they and PSG are now engaging in talks over the transfer fee. Napoli’s valuation is €80m.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have reportedly slapped a £35m-£40m price tag on Harvey Elliott.

The attacker has attracted interest from Brighton and Borussia Dortmund amid a lack of opportunities since Arne Slot took charge.

Finally, pundit Darren Bent has named two Liverpool stars as being in the Premier League’s top five players right now.