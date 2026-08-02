Liverpool’s pursuit of Bradley Barcola could be the next big summer window transfer saga, while the Reds are in no rush to let Tottenham Hotspur target Cody Gakpo leave.

That is according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who states that talks between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain over Barcola will continue in the coming days. The Merseyside outfit have been looking for an attacking option to fill the sizeable shoes of Mohamed Salah, who ended his nine-year stay at Anfield at the end of last season.

And while Barcola, who bagged 20 goal contributions in all competitions for PSG last term, plays on the left, while Salah was utilised on the right, Andoni Iraola’s team are actively pursuing the 23-year-old.

The Frenchman has just under two years left on his deal and is keen to join the Premier League side. But, like with any transfer, the two teams need to agree on a fee. PSG are said to value Barcola at around £145million – £20m more than Liverpool forked out for Alexander Isak last year.

For the time being, though, it seems Liverpool are not backing down from this one.

Romano said on his YouTube channel on Sunday, “Next week, new contacts [will be] prepared between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain for Bradley Barcola. It’s not a surprise. Liverpool will try for Barcola. Now it’s time to make it happen on [the] club side, because the player, Barcola, wants to go to Liverpool.

“Barcola is more than open to joining [the] Liverpool project. The conversations will continue next week. My feeling, this is not going to be something imminent. So I don’t expect that he will go on Monday or on Tuesday.

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“There is still work to do between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain. So there is a possibility this is going to be a saga in this summer transfer window, but this depends on Liverpool, on how much they want to spend.

“Paris Saint-Germain are open to negotiating, but their conditions… [an] expensive deal. So negotiations are going to take place for Barcola, but don’t forget that the player wants to go to Liverpool and that Liverpool consider Barcola their top, top target.”

Liverpool see Cody Gakpo as an ‘important’ player

If Barcola joined, that may mean Gakpo‘s importance at Anfield takes a hit. Both Barcola and the Dutchman play on the left side of attack and with teenager Rio Ngumoha now staking his claim for a starting spot, Gakpo could get crowded out, especially with Isak expected to lead Liverpool’s attack next season.

Incidentally, TEAMtalk reported that Gakpo’s camp are open to talks with Tottenham, with there being a growing acceptance that the Netherlands international may not be viewed as a guaranteed first-choice option over the longer term.

Romano adds that Tottenham need to put forward a tempting financial offer to coax Liverpool into a sale, though, and the Reds are in no rush to sell the 27-year-old, whose contract runs until 2030.

He continued, “Tottenham had contact with the agency representing Cody Gakpo. Tottenham like the player and believe he could be the right addition for Roberto De Zerbi. Now it depends on the price.

“Tottenham really depend on the price because Liverpool are not pushing Gakpo out. Liverpool are very happy with Cody Gakpo. So the only way to change the story and to let Gakpo go to Tottenham and to open doors, because so far, Liverpool never wanted to open doors.

“Even during the World Cup and the whole month of July, Liverpool were insisting on keeping Cody Gakpo. The only way to open doors is if Tottenham present a really good financial proposal. In that case, if the player wants to go, could change the stance.

“So let’s follow the Gakpo story, but Liverpool are not pushing the player out. So let me say, this is not a guaranteed deal. This is something that is being discussed, but it’s not guaranteed because for Liverpool, Gakpo is still an important player.”

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