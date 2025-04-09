Liverpool break FSG ‘policy’ as Van Dijk, Salah new contract details revealed

A key detail has emerged after Liverpool went against a ‘long-standing policy’ implemented by FSG and Michael Edwards in order to get new contracts for Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah over the line, according to reports.

Multiple trusted sources including Fabrizio Romano and Paul Joyce of the Times revealed Liverpool are nearing new contract announcements for two of their all-time greats.

Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah – both out of contract in the summer – are primed to extend their glittering stays on Merseyside.

Both players had publicly stated their desire to re-sign with Liverpool – unlike Trent Alexander-Arnold who remains on course to join Real Madrid.

And after working feverishly to iron out agreements, the end is finally in sight for sporting director Richard Hughes regarding Van Dijk and Salah.

The full details in the new deals they’ll sign are yet to emerge, though one critical aspect of their imminent agreements has come to light – contract length.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed on Wednesday evening that both players are set to sign two-year extensions. That’s despite the fact Salah will be 33 and Van Dijk 34 by the time next season gets underway.

According to reports from the Daily Mail and Sport Bible, the impending deals will go against a long-established policy at Anfield.

Exceptions made for Van Dijk and Salah

Owners Fenway Sports Group at the behest of Michael Edwards during his time as sporting director previously ruled out contract extensions for stars aged 30 and above.

Edwards helped mastermind the Reds’ rise in the Jurgen Klopp era before leaving Liverpool in 2022. The highly-regarded official returned to the fold as FSG’s overarching CEO of Football in 2024.

As such, one school of thought suggested neither Van Dijk or Salah would ultimately remain with Liverpool, though the club have seen fit to make exceptions for truly exceptional players.

Van Dijk has endured a rocky last couple of outings against Beto (Everton) and Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham). Nonetheless, the Dutchman’s overall impact this term cannot be understated, with Liverpool cruising towards a league title thanks in no small part to his heroics and leadership at the back.

Salah, meanwhile, is enjoying arguably his best season to date and has already blasted past the 50 goal contributions mark across all competitions (54 – 32 goals, 22 assists).

With both players still at the peak of their powers, Liverpool’s decision to not only offer extensions, but serve up multi-year deals for their 30-plus superstars looks fully justified.