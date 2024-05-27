Liverpool are reportedly leading the race to sign Juventus star Federico Chiesa – three years after they were first linked with the Italian.

Liverpool were reportedly first interested in the winger in 2021 when he was in the second year of a two-year loan deal from Fiorentina to Juventus.

He took his sparkling form with the Old Lady to Euro 2020, with the Genoa-born player starring in Italy’s run to the title at Wembley.

According to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the then 23-year-old was not interested in moving to the Premier League and wanted to stay in Serie A.

Two years on from activating his £34m purchase option, Chiesa – who scored 10 goals and bagged three assists in 37 appearances this season – has once again been linked with a move to Anfield.

In February, reports suggested Juventus had slapped a £34m price tag on the 26-year-old’s head, with his contract at the Italian giants expiring in the summer of 2025.

Liverpool in the ‘front row’ in Chiesa race

Now, Italian publication Tuttosport claims the Reds are in the ‘front row’ to recruit the winger but Napoli, Roma, AC Milan and Bayern Munich are also interested in him.

The report adds that Chiesa could extend his stay until 2026 but ‘considerable progress’ still needs to be made between the club and his agent, Fali Ramadani.

One thing that could be a factor is former Tottenham and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte potentially taking over at Napoli this summer.

Conte reportedly tried to bring Chiesa to Inter Milan when he was in charge of the Nerazzurri between 2019-21, but failed to do so. Therefore, another pursuit could be in the offing.

Another unknown added into the mix is the arrival of new Juventus boss Thiago Motta. Reports in Italy suggest the former Bologna manager may be looking to different players for next season so it is not entirely clear if Chiesa will stay at the Allianz Stadium.

Big summer ahead for Liverpool

Juventus are not the only side facing big changes this summer. With Jurgen Klopp stepping down as Liverpool boss after nearly nine years in charge, the Reds are entering a new, uncertain era.

Arne Slot will succeed the German but the futures of Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are yet to be decided, with the influential pair both of out contract in 2025.

If forward Salah were to leave, Liverpool would certainly look for a replacement and the attacking and pacey Chiesa could fit the bill.

Juventus may be keen to get a sizeable fee for the winger as they posted losses of £80.7m in the first half of its 2023/24 fiscal year – as their ban from European football this term hit the club’s finances hard.

The Serie A side were involved in an accounting scandal in late 2022, which was linked to player transfers and salary payments, and that led to a ban from European competitions in 2023/24. An intriguing summer lies ahead for Juventus, Liverpool, and Chiesa.