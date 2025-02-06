Liverpool have made Brahim Diaz a ‘priority’ summer signing and are ‘dreaming’ of adding the Real Madrid ace to their ranks, it has been claimed.

According to reports in the Spanish press, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot is hopeful the Reds can make Diaz a marquee summer signing. Slot has been given encouragement by the fact that Diaz is not a guaranteed starter for Madrid, despite his huge talent.

Indeed, the right winger – who can also play as a central attacking midfielder – is behind the likes of Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo in the Bernabeu pecking order, when all players are fit.

This could convince Diaz to push for a summer exit to showcase his ability at another big club, and Liverpool are in the frame.

Fichajes report that Liverpool are plotting a ‘bombshell’ move for Diaz ahead of the summer window. Slot supposedly ‘dreams’ of bringing the 25-year-old playmaker back to the Premier League, following his previous spell with Manchester City.

Diaz has risen up Liverpool’s wish list and is now a ‘priority’ target. It is even claimed that ‘informal talks’ have already started between Liverpool and Madrid.

DON’T MISS: Colossal Alisson, Liverpool exit truths revealed by top source as Mamarsdashvili learns harsh Anfield reality

Liverpool could test Madrid’s resolve over Diaz

There is no mention of how much Liverpool might have to bid to forge an agreement with Madrid, though it would likely need to be a significant offer.

The Spain-born Morocco international has previously been valued as high as €60m (£50m / $62m), while his Madrid contract runs until June 2027.

Diaz has been linked with Liverpool on several occasions in recent months. In January, it was claimed that the player is high in Liverpool’s thinking as they prepare for life without Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool might have to fend off English rivals to land Diaz, though. Separate reports in Spain have suggested that Manchester United are also eager to sign him, with Ruben Amorim a big fan.

Plus, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been credited with interest in Diaz previously.

Of course, Liverpool and Madrid already held transfer talks last month, with Los Blancos failing with a bid to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold six months early.

READ MORE: Liverpool shortlist stand-out Chelsea star to replace Alexander-Arnold after huge hint

Liverpool transfers: Palace raid; big double contract claim

Meanwhile, reports claim Liverpool and Man Utd have drawn up offers to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace this summer.

Newcastle had several bids for Guehi rejected last summer, while Tottenham failed to land him in the most recent transfer window.

Those two clubs could end up missing out as Liverpool and Man Utd are mobilising, with Palace expected to hold out for at least £70m.

Anfield Edition suggest key Liverpool duo Salah and Virgil van Dijk have signed new contracts to end speculation regarding their futures.

Liverpool appear to have fought off several Saudi Arabian clubs to keep hold of Salah and Van Dijk for the next two years at least.

But Alexander-Arnold’s future is still uncertain as Liverpool have yet to reach an agreement with him, while Madrid are stepping up their hunt.

Liverpool quiz – higher or lower?