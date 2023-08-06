Liverpool and Chelsea boosted as Kylian Mbappe would be ‘open’ to Premier League loan spell amid PSG ‘tension’

According to the latest reports, Kylian Mbappe would be prepared to spend a season on loan in the Premier League as PSG try and offload the superstar.

After Mbappe decided against renewing his contract with PSG, the French club are looking to cash in on the 24-year-old this summer.

With his deal set to expire next summer, this is PSG’s last chance to shift Mbappe off their wage bill. During pre-season, Mbappe has been training away from the first team and PSG search for a solution.

A lucrative offer was on the table from Saudi Arabia, but Mbappe himself has shrugged off this move in favour of remaining in Europe.

The likes of Liverpool and Chelsea have both been linked with the French forward and they will have been boosted by this latest update.

According to The Mirror, Mbappe would be ‘open’ to a Premier League loan spell before moving to Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer.

Jurgen Klopp recently laughed off the speculation linking Liverpool with the PSG star: “We laugh about it,” Klopp told Sky Germany.

“I can say that I think he’s a really good player, but the financial conditions don’t suit us at all. I wouldn’t like to ruin the story now, but as far as I know, there’s nothing to it.

“It’s possible that someone else from the club is preparing something and wants to surprise me…that hasn’t happened in the eight years that I’ve been here. That would be the first time.”

While signing Mbappe on a permanent basis seems beyond the realm of possibility, a loan deal could still be on the cards.

Along with Liverpool, Chelsea have also been linked with Mbappe. Mauricio Pochettino has already worked with the French forward and he wouldn’t turn down the opportunity to work with him again.

Tension grows between Mbappe and PSG

Fabrizio Romano has detailed the current state of play regarding Mbappe and PSG as the tension continues to grow.

“There were new rumours on Saturday that Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to bench or even exclude Kylian Mbappe from their squad for the first games of the new season; whilst also continuing their current plan of making the superstar train away from the main group of players,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“What I have been told is that a decision on how to proceed with Mbappe, with regard to training and including him in matchday squads, will be made early next week – probably on Monday.

“There is still tension between all parties involved as over recent days PSG tried to convince Mbappe to sign a new contract by including in the deal a specific sale clause for the summer of 2024; an offer the player once again rejected as the plan is still to leave for free next year.”

READ MORE: Liverpool open talks over shock Aston Villa raid; Newcastle follow suit for star Klopp adores