Liverpool and Chelsea have made fresh approaches to sign Liam Delap, TEAMtalk can reveal, with the news potentially seriously scuppering Manchester United’s hopes of signing him and amid claims they had made the Ipswich Town star their top summer target.

The 22-year-old has scored an impressive 12 Premier League goals this season, but that won’t be enough to save Ipswich from relegation, as they sit 12 points away from safety with seven games remaining.

Delap is set to leave Ipswich this summer if they are relegated and sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Liverpool and Chelsea have made new approaches for him in recent days.

The two clubs are keen to beat the competition to Delap’s signature. A new striker is a priority for Liverpool amid the uncertainty surrounding Darwin Nunez, while Enzo Maresca wants more competition for Nicolas Jackson at Chelsea.

Man Utd, meanwhile, are making ‘serious moves’ to win the race for Delap, per sources, and a lack of European football wouldn’t put him off a move to Old Trafford.

TEAMtalk reported last week that Chelsea have placed Delap at the top of their shortlist ahead of other striker targets such as RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko – who they don’t think is ready for the Premier League.

The Blues will have to fight to sign Delap though as Liverpool and Man Utd present a very real threat, while other Premier League sides are also interested.

Liam Delap race explodes into life

Sources have stated that a move to Man Utd is something that interests Delap and that has forced his other suitors to make concrete moves in recent days.

Despite Delap being a former Manchester City and previously being linked with a return to the Etihad, TEAMtalk understands that a move to Old Trafford is a possibility.

Ruben Amorim’s side are increasingly confident that they can sign Delap, who will be available for around £40m this summer.

TEAMtalk reported on Monday that Everton, Brighton and Newcastle are among the other clubs interested in signing the England youth international.

Liverpool and Chelsea, meanwhile, both view Delap as a top striker target.

Clearly, the youngster won’t be short of opportunities. The club that wins the race will have to convince Delap of their project, and promise him consistent playing time.

Delap’s £40m price tag is viewed as excellent value for money by his suitors. Man City also have a 20% sell on clause in their former player’s contract, so that may inflate his valuation.

