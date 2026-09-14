Liverpool have ‘already lined up a replacement’ for Virgil van Dijk, according to reports, while there is an update on a potential new contract for the evergreen Dutch defender.

Reds captain Van Dijk is one of the few remaining stalwarts from the Jurgen Klopp era to still have a key role at Liverpool.

After Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson have left in recent years, Liverpool face the possibility of losing Van Dijk in 2027 because he has entered the final year of his current contract.

No.1 goalkeeper Alisson Becker is in the same boat, and it remains to be seen whether either player will pen new deals to extend their stay at Liverpool beyond the end of this season after Van Dijk was linked with a shock move to Serie A in the summer.

This is partly because Liverpool have made several signings to cover themselves once Van Dijk and/or Alisson leave. At centre-back, they have recruited Jeremy Jacquet, Giovanni Leoni and Ronald Araujo, while they have landed Giorgi Mamardashvili and Lucca Brughmans as potential future No.1s.

At the moment, Van Dijk and Alisson continue to play a key role for Liverpool, but a new report from journalist Pete O’Rourke for Football Insider claims the Premier League giants have ‘already lined up a replacement’ for the centre-back.

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The report claims Jacquet was signed with the ‘long-term future in mind’, while Leoni has also been earmarked as a ‘future starter in their back line’.

As for Van Dijk, it is noted that Liverpool are yet to decide on his future beyond this season, but they intend to analyse his 2026/27 performances before reaching a verdict on potentially offering him a new deal towards the end of this campaign.

O’Rourke explained: “No decision has been made either way really on Virgil van Dijk’s long-term future.

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“But look, Liverpool are planning for life without Van Dijk with the young signings they’ve made over the last couple of seasons.

“They’ve signed Jeremy Jacquet, who is coming into the side now, they’ve got Leoni as well, so they’re trying to build for the future with players who can develop at Liverpool.

“As long as Van Dijk is still contributing, he’s such a vital part of the team, and he’s still the club captain as well so I’m sure they won’t be rushing him out the door.

“But there are plans in place for life without him in the side, and these young players are going to have to step up.”