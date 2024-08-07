Liverpool appear set to make Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi the first signing of the Arne Slot era despite competition from Manchester United.

The Reds are the only Premier League side not to make a single signing this summer but things are expected to heat up as we head into the final weeks of the window.

Zubimendi, 25, is considered one of the best defensive midfielders in LaLiga. He made four appearances in Spain’s victorious Euro 2024 campaign, which only increased the level of interest in him.

As previously reported, Man Utd have shown an interest in Zubimendi as they search for an alternative to Paris Saint-Germain star Manuel Ugarte.

But reliable journalist David Ornstein has made it clear that Liverpool are the club at the front of the queue for the Sociedad stalwart’s signature.

In a post on X, Ornstein has revealed that Sociedad ‘expect’ Zubimendi to agree personal terms with Liverpool, leaving a transfer fee as the only barrier to a deal.

Interestingly, the report also claims that the Spanish club would ‘allow the midfielder to join the Reds’ should he ask to leave the club this summer.

This comes after Zubimendi refused to join Arsenal in January as he did not want to disadvantage his team in the middle of a season, which has earned him some favours.

Sociedad stand firm on Zubimendi price tag

Agreeing a fee for Zubimendi will not be straightforward for Liverpool, however. The Spain star has a his €60m (£51.7m) release clause in his contract and Sociedad are NOT willing to accept anything less, per Ornstein’s report.

Talks are ongoing between clubs and it remains to be seen whether the Reds will test Sociedad’s resolve with an opening bid below £51.7m, although it is likely.

As mentioned, Zubimendi generally plays as a defensive midfielder but can also play in a box-to-box role when required.

He made 45 appearances across all competitions for Sociedad last season and scored four goals and made one assist in the process.

Zubimendi excels at the defensive side of the game, making 1.6 successful tackles and 1.2 interceptions per match on average.

He’s also excellent in the air and ranks in the top per cent of players across Europe’s top five leagues for aerial duels won.

Reports suggest that Slot is looking for more competition for Wataru Endo at Liverpool and Zubimendi, on paper, is the ideal candidate.

The Reds’ move for Sociedad’s star midfielder is expected to progress quickly, so this is a story to keep a close eye on over the coming days.

