Liverpool may be a step closer to signing Bradley Barcola as Paris Saint-Germain have just splashed £47m on a potential replacement.

TEAMtalk revealed earlier this week that PSG were making real headway in their bid to sign Ajax winger Mika Godts.

Moreover, if that deal was struck for the 21-year-old, the French giants were prepared to lower their eye-watering £145m valuation of Barcola.

The France international has agreed personal terms with Liverpool but a fee is yet to be agreed. While that is rumbling on in the background, the Ligue 1 outfit have confirmed the arrival of Godts.

Following his switch, the Belgian international said on Saturday, “I feel incredibly proud to be joining one of the best clubs in the world. I can’t wait to pull on this shirt and experience the Parc des Princes and its supporters. I’ll give my all on the pitch to repay the faith placed in me by President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Luis Campos and coach Luis Enrique.”

Speaking of Enrique, the former Barcelona boss may have hinted that Barcola‘s time at PSG is drawing to a close. While he didn’t name the 23-year-old, he was asked about the Frenchman’s future.

He told reporters this week, “We are a very young, very ambitious team. It is important for us to make changes and look for players who enjoy playing our way and who love playing for PSG. When a player doesn’t want to come here, or doesn’t have a smile on their face about being here, it is better to find another solution.”

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Whether that solution means letting Barcola go is up in the air. Incidentally, earlier on Saturday, Fabrizio Romano issued an update on the PSG forward’s future.

Confidence ‘growing’ over Bradley Barcola deal

The transfer journalist said Enrique’s statement made it clear he will let players leave if they want to go, so long as it makes “sense” for the French team financially.

Romano added that confidence over a Liverpool switch is growing, talks over a transfer are continuing, but there is still a way to go yet.

He said on his YouTube channel, “My confidence, my feeling, speaking to my sources on Bradley Barcola to Liverpool is growing.

“Then a financial agreement is still needed, so let’s wait for the next steps of the negotiation, but direct talks are ongoing, the agreement with the player is okay and Bradley Barcola remains the absolute top priority for Liverpool from Paris Saint-Germain.

“I don’t expect a breakthrough today and also at the moment tomorrow doesn’t look likely, but from next week they will be in contact again.”

Romano continued by saying that if Barcola is signed, that could precipitate a move for Cody Gakpo to Tottenham Hotspur. Once again, though, the fee will be the big talking point.

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