Two top sources have confirmed Liverpool will announce the arrival of Jeremie Frimpong at some stage on Friday, and the Dutchman is expected to be arrival number one of FIVE.

The tricky situation of how to replace a club icon was thrust upon Liverpool this summer. With Trent Alexander-Arnold heading to Real Madrid despite the Reds’ best efforts to retain the 26-year-old, Liverpool have been forced to act in the transfer market.

But in typical Liverpool fashion, the club have moved swiftly and decisively and wasted no time identifying Bayer Leverkusen’s Frimpong as a worthy heir.

An agreement on personal terms was quickly struck and the Dutchman, 24, has already passed a medical.

It then became a matter of when and not if Liverpool would trigger Frimpong’s €35m release clause. According to two separate sources, that will happen today.

Taking to X on Friday morning, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano stated: “Jeremie Frimpong deal, all signed and sealed with official announcement now imminent. Liverpool have their new right back for €35m.”

That was quickly followed by Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reporting: “Jeremie Frimpong is a new player for FC Liverpool! The announcement of the deal is TODAY — everything is done and sealed.”

The marauding right-back will now become signing number one in what’s shaping up to be a historic window at Anfield…

Kerkez, Wirtz and two more to follow Frimpong

The Reds’ highest single-window spend came in the summer of 2018 when forking out £172.05m on Alisson Becker, Fabinho, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri.

That figure will be obliterated this summer, with owners FSG finally splashing the cash after several years of frugal spending.

Liverpool have agreed personal terms with Milos Kerkez who’ll supersede Andy Robertson at left-back.

Discussions with Bournemouth on the transfer fee are in full swing, with the Cherries hoping to collect £45m.

The headline-grabbing arrival will unquestionably be Florian Wirtz and the latest on that saga can be found here.

Elsewhere, The Daily Mail revealed two further signings Liverpool aim to make with their arrival count to hit five.

