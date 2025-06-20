Florian Wirtz says he wants to “win everything every year” at Liverpool after completing a club-record £116m switch from Bayer Leverkusen – in an apparent transfer message to the club’s board.

The 22-year-old has signed a long-term deal, which is understood to be until 2030, after completing a medical at Liverpool’s training ground on Friday (June 20).

This Wirtz transfer, which is an initial £100m (€117m, $134.6m) and £16m (€18.7m, $21.5m) in potential add-ons, is by far and away the Reds’ record signing – which was previously held by Darwin Nunez when he joined from Benfica in 2022 in a deal worth up to £85m (€99m, $114.5m).

After completing his move to Anfield, the German international made it clear he wants to win every trophy available to Arne Slot’s team going forward. Going by his comments, this may be a slight hint to the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, to strengthen the squad to make his silverware dream a reality.

He said in a club interview: “I’m not coming [to] have fun here, I also want to achieve something and give the fans what they deserve. Of course, I want to keep going at this performance. So yeah, that sure gives motivation to achieve more.

“I would like to win everything every year! First of all, we have to do our work, I have to make my work. In the end, we want to be successful. Last season they won the Premier League, so my goal is for sure to win it again and also to go further in the Champions League. I’m really ambitious.”

Wirtz finally gets Liverpool transfer move

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has reported for months that Liverpool wanted to sign Wirtz but landing him has not been an easy task.

Real Madrid, Manchester City, and more, have also harboured desires to recruit the German star but it is the Merseyside outfit who have finally got their man.

Wirtz, who scored 57 goals and added 64 assists in 197 games for Leverkusen, would become a British transfer record signing if his add-ons are achieved, with the current most expensive deal held by Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez (£107m) in 2023.

Wirtz added on Liverpool’s Premier League title triumph: “I was just happy for the players here to live it, the moment, and also for the people here.

“I think it was well-deserved because they played an unbelievable season. It was just crazy to see how many people came and how the atmosphere was. It was really good to see.

“Yeah, this was also a big point for me: that I will improve my own personal level and physical levels because I think everyone knows that in Liverpool the players are machines – really strong and really physical. But I see this also as an opportunity for me to get better in this point. So yeah, I just thought this was the right place for me.”

