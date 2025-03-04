Liverpool are continuing to focus on the contract renewals of Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, and are optimistic the former two will extend, sources have revealed. The hope is March will bring some clarity.

The priority for Liverpool at the moment is to shore up the ‘big three’. But if Alexander-Arnold leaves for Real Madrid, and Real are optimistic, then Liverpool will step up efforts to bring in a full-back.

With Salah and Van Dijk, there is optimism. Liverpool expected talks to take this long, so they feel the negotiations are on track and are calm about the situation.

A lot is going to come down to the length of the contract and whether Liverpool are prepared to keep Salah on a longer-term contract as the best paid player of the club. Of course, on current form Salah is worth every penny.

But Liverpool are also looking at data projections for his long-term form to ensure any outlay provides value over the full contract length. They did the same during Salah’s last renewal as well, looking at the situation in football terms, but also dispassionately using data.

Liverpool don’t believe Salah or Van Dijk are speaking to others clubs at this stage and are instead prioritising talks with the Reds. Both can pre-agree contracts for the summer but are yet to take formal steps to do so.

Salah has firm interest from Al-Hilal, who want to sign him in time fo the Club World Cup, but Saudi Pro League sporting director Michael Emenalo is waiting to see how discussions with Liverpool progress.

Saudi dealmakers don’t need to push at this stage as the terms on offer will be similar to the ones Al-Ittihad made in summer 2023, and Salah is already fully aware of the Saudi project.

Liverpool feel that both Salah and Van Dijk will give them an answer before engaging with other clubs, should they chose to leave an that prove necessary. That’s the same way Roberto Firmino handled his Liverpool exit.

Alexander-Arnold is a different story since Real are really pushing. He is their top target and his future remains open.

Who of the three will stay?