Liverpool have confirmed that they have completed a deal for their first signing of 2027, who will ‘officially join in January’.

Liverpool have been busy in the transfer window in recent months, though they presumably would have wanted more signings in the summer.

The Reds have added Bradley Barcola, Victor Munoz, Ronald Araujo and Jeremy Jacquet to bolster their first team for the first few months, but they have also been looking further ahead.

Andoni Iraola’s side have already struck deals to land several youngsters from next summer and beyond, with £30m goalkeeper Lucca Brughmans among those who will join Liverpool ahead of next season.

But Liverpool will also be adding to their squad in January, with it now confirmed that 18-year-old Saint-Etienne striker Djylian N’Guessan is joining the Premier League giants.

Liverpool confirmed the signing on Friday morning, wiht an ‘agreement’ now reached.

The club said on X: ‘We have agreed a deal to sign Djylian N’Guessan from Saint-Etienne, with the French forward set to officially join the club on a permanent transfer in January.

‘The 18-year-old will now spend the rest of the 2026-27 season on loan at Ligue 1 side Stade Brestois.’

Terms of Liverpool’s next permanent transfer revealed

Journalist Ben Jacobs, meanwhile, has revealed how much Liverpool are going to pay for the 18-year-old.

He said on X: ‘Liverpool have pre-agreed a deal to sign Djylian N’Guessan from Saint-Etienne. €5m fixed fee.

‘The 18-year-old will officially join in January and spend the season on loan at Stade Brestois, although this will be reviewed mid-season.’

Liverpool are also expected to bolster their midfield next year, with AS Monaco’s Lamine Camara mooted as an option with the transfer certainly on.

But ex-Liverpool star Jermaine Pennant thinks his former club should be prioritising Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton instead.

Pennant told OddsChecker: “Given where Liverpool are right now and how much they need a defensive midfielder, I would pay [the rumoured £100m fee].

“If Elliot Anderson went for £116 million, Wharton is not a million miles away. He’s an international with calls for him to be in the England squad. So for me, I’d say pay.”

He added: “Liverpool desperately needs a marquee defensive midfielder and maybe a right-back that will elevate them.

“They might not win the title, but they will be challenging and putting the pressure on. What they still need to work on is the transition period. They probably haven’t figured that out yet because they haven’t got a proper defensive centre midfielder.”