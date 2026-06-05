According to reports, Liverpool are ‘considering a £40m bid’ for AFC Bournemouth standout Alex Scott, who is also linked with Manchester United.

On Thursday evening, Liverpool confirmed the appointment of new head coach Andoni Iraola, who has penned a two-year contract to replace former boss Arne Slot.

This is a significant step up for Iraola, who can endear himself to Liverpool supporters by adopting a far more attractive playing style than they were used to with Slot.

And the Reds are expected to be active in the transfer market this summer to give Iraola a better chance of being a success, Scott has been touted as a potential perfect signing after they worked together at Bournemouth.

The 22-year-old is coming off a breakout campaign for Bournemouth in 2025/26, and he is linked with multiple Big Six sides ahead of next season.

Earlier this week, we reported that Scott is currently ‘stalling on a new contract’, though have since revealed that the club remain hopeful of getting the centre-midfielder to pen a new contract.

Interest from elsewhere could make this difficult, though. Journalist Jamie Dickenson has claimed on X that Liverpool are ‘considering a £40m bid’ for Scott and ‘could make him Iraola’s first signing’.

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Scott deal hinges on two conditions as he makes Iraola, Liverpool prediction

The same report claims Bournemouth value Scott at £60m, so a move to Anfield depends on Liverpool meeting this asking price or meeting their rivals in the middle.

In addition, Man Utd and Tottenham Hotspur are ‘also keeping tabs’ on Scott, so Liverpool would also have to fend off competition from these clubs to land the midfielder.

Interestingly, though, Scott has offered his thoughts about what Liverpool should “expect from Iraola” heading into next season.

“What can Liverpool expect from Iraola? He is obviously a great manager,” Scott said.

“You see what we have done as a club at Bournemouth and how we have progressed over the three seasons he was with us.

“I think the way we press out of possession is very aggressive, maybe similar to the early Klopp teams Liverpool had, that fierce aggressiveness and pressing with the wingers.

“I would say he is similar to that. Liverpool fans should definitely be so excited. He has done a lot for me personally.”

On the improvements he has made this season, Scott continued: “I have improved loads this season, out of possession and in possession. I feel like I have had his trust.

“Defensively, in my first two seasons, I wasn’t at the level to be playing in the Premier League and that is something I had to learn from the players ahead of me in the team.

“But he put his trust in me from the first game of the season and I started and played 34 full games this year, so that is something to be really proud of.

“The manager has been amazing for me, working with me going forward, defensively, being more aggressive, and that is the reason I played most games this season.”

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