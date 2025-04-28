Inter Milan are intensifying their pursuit of Lille striker Jonathan David amid competition from Liverpool and three other Premier League clubs, TEAMtalk understands.

The 25-year-old is certain to leave Lille when his contract expires this summer and will be available on a free transfer, which has caught the attention of many top sides.

David has consistently performed well for the French club and is enjoying another prolific campaign, with 25 goals in 46 games across all competitions so far this term.

TEAMtalk understands that Inter made a contract offer to David’s entourage in early March – a five-year deal worth around €4.5m (£3.8m), per season, plus bonuses, which equates to approximately €6m (£5.1m) per season in total.

Sources state that the Nerazzurri are getting closer to finalising an agreement with David, as well as agreeing on terms over agent fees and other details.

There is no doubt that Inter are the club who have moved most concretely for the striker so far, with club president Giuseppe Marotta determined to bring him to Milan.

However, nothing is done until David formally signs for another club and we understand that Liverpool, along with three other English sides are keeping close tabs on his situation.

Liverpool among four Prem sides keen on Jonathan David

David is yet to make a final decision on his future and that is why Liverpool are monitoring him, as the new Premier League champions look to add a new striker amid uncertainty surrounding Darwin Nunez.

We reported on April 25 that Liverpool are willing to sell Nunez for the right price this summer and as things stand, Saudi club Al Hilal is his most likely destination.

David could be signed as a replacement for Nunez. However, sources state that Arsenal, Newcastle and West Ham are also keen on the Canadian international.

From outside of England, Barcelona are also interested in David, while French side Marseille are poised to join the race, too.

Inter remain favourites for now. David has given his verbal approval to continue the talks with the Serie A club as they try to finalise an agreement.

Inter are ahead of rival suitors in the race and are growing in confidence of signing David on a free transfer early in the summer window.

