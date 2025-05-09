Liverpool could go against Arne Slot's wishes in the transfer market

Arne Slot ‘would rather not sell’ a star who’s just enjoyed the best season of his Liverpool career to date, though the club will ‘consider’ a sale if their €80m / £68m valuation is met and one club are ready to do just that.

The upcoming summer transfer window presents Arne Slot with his first real shot at reshaping Liverpool’s squad in his image. Giorgi Mamardashvili will arrive from Valencia and prompt Caoimhin Kelleher’s sale and that will be just the tip of the iceberg.

A new right-back to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold is being sought, as are additions at centre-back, left-back and striker.

A new left winger could also arrive pending the future of Luis Diaz who remains curiously underpaid at Anfield.

The Colombian pockets just £55,000-a-week at present while still on the terms he agreed when joining from FC Porto three-and-a-half years ago.

Diaz and his camp are angling for a new and improved contract and the winger has done his bargaining position a world of good with his vibrant displays this season.

Indeed, Diaz has returned figures of 16 goals and eight assists across all competitions. Both those figures represent single-season highs since Diaz moved to Merseyside.

However, Diaz has concrete interest from Saudi Arabia and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed there are strong possibilities for Diaz to depart this summer.

According to a fresh update from Caught Offside, Reds boss Slot is totally against the potential sale of Diaz. However, the club could go against their manager and will ‘consider a sale’ if a bid worth €80m / £68m is tabled.

An offer of that size would see Liverpool generate a sizeable profit on the £50m (add-ons included) paid to sign Diaz in 2022.

And per the report, Saudi side Al-Hilal – who are also in the mix to sign Darwin Nunez too – are prepared to ‘pay big’ to snap Diaz up.

Luis Diaz contract talks scheduled

TBR Football reported in April that Diaz’s preference is to STAY at Anfield. But as mentioned, remaining with Liverpool hinges on signing a new contract on vastly improved terms. Diaz’s current deal expires in 2027.

Sky Sports News recently stated Liverpool have pencilled in talks to iron out a contract extension which are due to take place at season’s end.

Their reporter said on May 2: “Let’s just bring you some breaking news from Liverpool…the man who started the comeback [against Spurs] last Sunday was Luis Diaz, and Liverpool will hold talks about extending his contract at the club at the end of this season.

“We have seen this season dominated by conversations about contracts at Liverpool, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah all in the final year of their deals.

“The captain and Salah have both signed new deals and now it looks as though Liverpool will be looking to extend Luis Diaz’s stay at the club, having arrived in January 2022 from Porto and having enjoyed an excellent season at Anfield.”

The outcome of those talks will go a long way to determining whether Liverpool reluctantly decide to cash in if Al-Hilal do thunder in with a hefty bid.

