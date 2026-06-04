Burnley are fully expecting to lose key defender Maxime Esteve this summer, with Liverpool among a three-strong Premier League contingent considering a move, and with the Clarets already having begun assessing potential replacements, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The Clarets have long accepted that keeping hold of Esteve would be a difficult task following his impressive rise since arriving from Montpellier in a €12m (£10.3m, $14m) deal in summer 2024 following a successful loan at Turf Moor.

The towering 6ft 4in French defender has developed into one of Burnley‘s most important players and established himself as a standout performer in English football, attracting attention from several Premier League clubs in the process.

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool, Chelsea and Crystal Palace are among the clubs who have closely monitored Esteve’s progress and continue to hold strong admiration for the 23-year-old centre-back.

Sources indicate Burnley are increasingly resigned to the prospect of losing the Frenchman before the end of the transfer window, with interest expected to intensify in the coming weeks.

As a result, recruitment staff have been drawing up contingency plans, and one player who has emerged on Burnley’s radar is Middlesbrough skipper Dael Fry – and the Clarets have a genuine chance at striking a deal, sources can explain…

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Fry, 27, has been a key figure at the Riverside for several years and remains highly regarded for his leadership qualities, experience and consistency at Championship level.

TEAMtalk understands Burnley are aware of Fry’s contract situation and are monitoring developments closely.

His current deal with Middlesbrough is due to expire in a matter of days, and while discussions over an extension remain ongoing, no agreement has yet been reached.

That uncertainty has inevitably attracted attention from elsewhere.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Fry’s potential availability on a free transfer makes him an attractive option for several clubs, including Burnley, who see significant value in adding an experienced and proven defender without having to pay a transfer fee.

The Clarets are expected to consider several options before making a final decision, but the Middlesbrough captain’s contract situation has ensured he remains firmly on their radar.

For now, Burnley’s priority remains managing the growing interest in Esteve.

However, with Liverpool, Chelsea and Crystal Palace all long-term admirers and the expectation that bids could arrive this summer, the club are already laying the groundwork for what comes next.

While Liverpool have an interest in Esteve, sources insist they are yet to make a concrete move and any approach will ultimately come down to transfer discussions between both incoming new head coach Andoni Iraola and sporting director Richard Hughes.

However, we can confirm they have a new central defender in their sights following the departure of Ibrahima Konate on a free transfer and with both Joe Gomez and captain Virgil van Dijk about to enter the final year of their contracts.

Should a move to Anfield materialise for Esteve, that could tick one of five major transfer boxes that incoming Iraola would like to tick off, amid claims that four players after Ibrahima Konate are still likely to leave this summer.

Another £40m-rated South American defensive boss is also being considered, sources can reveal.

Elsewhere on the transfer front, it’s been claimed that Iraola would love to bring a £247m-rated Bournemouth trio with him to Anfield to help bring his high-press, high-intensity formation to life.

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