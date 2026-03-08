Liverpool ‘in close contact’ with ‘perfect’ €40m winger to replace Mo Salah as ‘intense bidding war’ looms

Liverpool are in contact with the agency of former Aston Villa winger Moussa Diaby to bring him to Anfield as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, according to a report, which has revealed the ‘intense bidding war’ that the Reds’ owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), could face from Newcastle United.

Mo Salah is under contract at Liverpool in the summer of 2027, but there is a very good chance that this is the final season of the Egyptian winger at Anfield. The former Chelsea attacker’s form has dripped in the 2025/26 campaign, and we understand that he could join the Saudi Pro League this summer.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that the Saudi Pro League is preparing a ‘formal offer’ to sign Salah from Liverpool in the summer of 2026.

Liverpool have already been working behind the scenes to sign a replacement for Salah, with Michael Olise of Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande on the radar of the defending Premier League champions.

Moussa Diaby is also on Liverpool’s list, according to Fussball Daten, which has claimed that the Merseyside club are ‘are in close contact with the player’s agency.’

Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Chelsea, too, are said to be in touch over a 2026 summer deal for the former Aston Villa right-winger, according to the German report, which has added: ‘Diaby’s physical profile is a perfect fit for the Premier League’s intense pace’.

Diaby, who spent the 2023/24 campaign at Aston Villa, joined Al-Ittihad in the summer of 2024 for €60million (£52m, $70m).

The France international winger has scored eight goals and given 29 assists in 61 matches in all competitions for the Saudi Pro League club so far in his career.

Diaby is under contract at Al-Ittihad until the summer of 2029, with Fussball Daten reporting that the Saudi Arabian club will want at least €40m (£35m, $46.5m) for him.

Moussa Diaby ready to return to Europe – sources

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on February 27, 2026, that Moussa Diaby is prepared to return to Europe in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told us that intermediaries have ‘informed’ Liverpool of Diaby’s ‘potential availability’.

Tottenham, Newcastle and Chelsea have also been contacted by intermediaries and offered the chance to sign the former Villa winger.

Fussball Daten has backed our claim, adding that Diaby’s ‘desire’ is ‘to return to Europe’, which is why Al-Ittihad could be forced to sell him for less than the transfer fee they paid for him.

The report has noted that ‘Newcastle United’s financial strength could trigger an intense bidding war’, adding that Borussia Dortmund are also keen on him.

