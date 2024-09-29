Liverpool reportedly believe they can convince Mohamed Salah to extend his stay at the club, despite speculation the 32-year-old has agreed to move to the Saudi Pro League.

Former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor claimed this week the Egyptian international had set his sights on heading to the Middle East in 2025 after being offered “money he can’t turn down”.

However, Football Insider states that Liverpool are ‘not worried’ about such rumours and believe they can agree a new contract with the winger.

Salah, who has been with the Merseyside outfit since signing from Roma in 2017, is out of contract next summer and in January he can negotiate with teams over a possible Anfield exit.

Whether he decides to remain a Liverpool player for 2025/26 remains to be seen.

DON’T MISS: Trent Alexander-Arnold ‘first choice’ named with Liverpool gaining key advantage over Real Madrid

Salah’s future remains uncertain

TEAMtalk revealed earlier this month that Liverpool expect Salah to see out of contract and leave the club as a free agent at the end of the season – so this latest reported development is something of a twist.

Our sources understand the Egyptian has held tentative talks with the Reds over a new deal but he may yet head to Saudi next summer – which would be two years on from Liverpool rejecting a £150m bid from Al-Ittihad for his services.

This follows after Salah said this season would be his “last year” at Liverpool and that “nobody” had talked to him about his soon-to-expire contract.

In late August, he said: “I had a good summer and had a long time to myself to try to stay positive because as you know it’s my last year at the club. I just want to enjoy it and I don’t want to think about it. I feel like I’m free to play football and then we’ll see next year.

“No one in the club talked to me yet about contracts. so I’ve said, ‘Ok, I’ll play my last season and in the end, we’ll see.”

Soon after, manager Arne Slot downplayed the former Chelsea man’s comments.

“It’s a lot of ‘ifs’ but at this moment he’s one of ours and I’m really, really happy with him being one of ours. He plays really well. I don’t want to talk contracts for players, but I can talk for hours about how well Mo played today (August 31 vs Ipswich Town),” he said.

Incidentally, the Saudi league is reportedly keen to make Salah the face of the division, especially as he is a superstar in the Middle East.

READ MORE: Liverpool legend names ‘the big one’ they simply must keep as Van Dijk, Salah, Alexander-Arnold deals near end

European giant eyes Reds stalwart

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is reportedly being tracked by Bayern Munich, amid concerns over 38-year-old Manuel Neuer’s injury record.

With the German international nearing the end of his career, Vincent Kompany’s side are said to be looking for new keeping options and the 31-year-old is one such target.

Elsewhere, as Virgil van Dijk is also into the last year of his contract, Liverpool have been monitoring Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi.

However, Manchester United, along with Newcastle United, are also interested parties in the race to recruit the England international.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are said to be monitoring Seville star Juanlu Sanchez, but the versatile Spaniard would cost around £21m (€25m, $28m).