Liverpool converge on Prem duo as Arne Slot eyes cover for Reds star taken apart by Bukayo Saka

Liverpool are keen to sign a new left-back and have identified Wolves star Rayan Ait-Nouri, as well as Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez as targets.

Arne Slot is keen to bring in more competition for Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas, with the latter starting just one Premier League game this season.

Robertson’s form seems to have tipped over the last 12 months and was recently exposed by Bukayo Saka in the Red’s 2-2 draw to Arsenal at the Emirates.

Bukayo Saka folding Andy Robertson up like a deck chair 😍

According to TBR Football, Liverpool are ‘closely monitoring’ Ait-Nouri and Kerkez as left-back options, while Ajax’s Jorrel Hato also has admirers at Anfield.

The report claims Liverpool have been tracking Ait-Nouri for more than 12 months and that he is the ‘preferred option’, although luring him away from Wolves will not be straightforward.

Ait-Nouri, 23, is one of Wolves’ most important players and has featured in all of their Premier League matches so far. He is only under contract until 2026, though, so Gary O’Neil’s side could be forced into a sale if he refuses to sign an extension.

Bournemouth have not confirmed how long Kerkez is under contract for, although reports suggest his deal expires in 2027. Arsenal and Manchester United have also been linked with the Cherries full-back.

Liverpool want a new left-back in January – sources

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Liverpool are keen to sign a new left-back in the January transfer window and have confirmed that they have their eye on Kerkez.

Kerkez has been tracked by the Reds for a long time and his performances and potential make him a potential long-term replacement for Robertson.

Our information suggests that, contrary to reports, Kerkez is actually Liverpool’s top left-back target, rather than Ait-Nouri, although the Wolves star is also admired.

Slot is keen to build a squad capable of dominating English football and with Kerkez still only 20 years old, he looks set to get even better as he gains experience.

Sources say that while Kerkez fully respects Bournemouth he is ‘ready to go’ and embark on a new challenge at a top club like Liverpool. He expects this season to be his last at the Vitality Stadium.

Liverpool gossip: Trent ‘rejects’ contract offer / Mbeumo eyed

Meanwhile, Liverpool are doing all they can to tie Trent Alexander-Arnold down to a new contract amid interest from Real Madrid.

His current deal expires next summer, prompting fears he could leave on a free transfer. Real Madrid have long been in contact with Alexander-Arnold’s entourage and have made him a top transfer target for 2025.

Alexander-Arnold will be eligible to open pre-contract talks with foreign clubs from the start of January and Madrid are ready to offer him a lucrative deal.

Recent reports suggest that the England international has already rejected multiple contract offers from Liverpool and that he ‘intends’ to leave the club and join the LaLiga giants.

However, sources have consistently told TEAMtalk that Liverpool are confident of tying Alexander-Arnold down to a new contract before January.

In other news, Liverpool have identified Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo as a potential replacement for Mo Salah, who is likely to depart next summer.

Brentford are set to demand £50m for Mbeumo and are aware that the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle are interested in signing him.

Liverpool are also keeping close tabs on Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane, Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi and Real Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo in anticipation of Salah’s departure.

IN FOCUS: Rayan Ait-Nouri vs Milos Kerkez

