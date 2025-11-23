A respected Liverpool journalist claimed the Reds are ‘spiralling into a crisis’ and raised the prospect of Arne Slot losing his job as the Dutchman continues to look powerless to affect any kind of positive change.

The statistics in Liverpool’s title defence are damning, beginning with six defeats from their opening 12 matches. Delving deeper, the Reds have conceded nine goals from set pieces, and their mark of 20 goals conceded is the club’s joint-worst tally after 12 games in their Premier League history.

Only Hugo Ekitike of Liverpool’s vast array of summer signings has looked remotely competent so far. Yet because Alexander Isak also arrived to the tune of £125m, Slot is hesitant to pick Ekitike over the struggling Swede when both are available.

It’s one of many signs Slot is out of his depth at Anfield, with his bizarre approach to second-half substitutions another red flag that’s been picked up on.

And according to The Athletic’s Liverpool expert, James Pearce, Slot is presiding over what can only be termed a ‘mess.’

Pearce ran the rule over the many problems affecting Liverpool right now and most are Slot’s responsibility to solve.

Much was made of Liverpool spending upwards of £450m on new signings over the summer. Slot cannot find the answers on how to bring out their best, while he’s also unable to prevent the remarkable drops in form of the established stars already in situ.

Pearce wrote: ‘The toxic current mix of established stars losing their way and new arrivals struggling to adapt has sent the club spiralling into a crisis.

‘The same issues are reappearing week after week, with belief taking a battering. Slot has so far been unable to find the answers to the stack of problems facing him.’

Slot surrendered perhaps the club’s best shot at silverware this term when picking a head-scratching eleven to face Crystal Palace in the League Cup back in late-October. Predictably, Liverpool were battered 3-0 on the night.

That move was made with one eye on rescuing Liverpool’s league campaign. Since the Palace defeat, Liverpool have lost two out of three in the league, including suffering back-to-back 3-0 defeats.

The Reds stand virtually no chance of winning the FA Cup if drawing either Arsenal or Manchester City. Those hoping for respite in the Champions League will also be out of luck as soon as Liverpool draw a powerhouse in the knockout rounds.

Realistically, a successful season from here on out for the Reds will be snatching fourth spot and scraping their way into next year’s Champions League by the skin of their teeth. The damage to their campaign is already done and all the signs suggest there’ll be further humiliations before results eventually start to improve.

That is of course, unless Liverpool bite the bullet and make a change in the dugout.

Pearce touched on whether Liverpool have any intention of sacking Slot at the same time as pointing out Liverpool’s match-going fanbase appear to be losing faith in the manager. Once the paying fans turn, there’s rarely a way back for a beleaguered manager.

Anfield largely resembled a library after Murillo opened the scoring for Forest on Saturday. There was a clear sense among those in attendance that Slot does not have the capability to manage his way back into games when the Reds fall behind.

Indeed, Liverpool have picked up zero points from losing positions this term.

Pearce added: ‘You could sense it on the pitch from the moment Murillo punished some slack defending to fire Nottingham Forest in front in the 33rd minute on Saturday. Rather than rally, Liverpool folded and meekly accepted their fate.

‘You could also sense it in the stands, with the atmosphere horribly flat before supporters headed for the exits in their droves after Morgan Gibbs-White made it 3-0 with 12 minutes of the 90 to play.

‘There was no open show of dissent towards Arne Slot. The Dutch head coach still has enough credit in the bank following last season’s Premier League title triumph for there to be any serious calls for change after a dismal run of six league defeats in seven games.

‘But the general mood of restlessness yesterday provided a warning that there is not a limitless supply of patience. The clock is ticking as he battles to put right what has gone so alarmingly wrong.’

Liverpool face PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Wednesday. As we saw in the victories over Frankfurt and Real Madrid, European sides do not appear to be learning from the lessons Liverpool are being taught by their domestic counterparts each week.

A win over Eindhoven would surprise no one, nor would it come as a surprise to see Liverpool get back to losing ways four days later against West Ham.

Under Nuno Espirito Santo, West Ham will be dangerous from set pieces, counter-attack with pace through Jarrod Bowen, and defend in a low block.

In other words, they’ll hand Liverpool yet another league defeat if Slot continues to prove he cannot cope with that simple yet effective gameplan.

