Liverpool dealt blow in pursuit of dream Alonso target with Edwards forced to play waiting game

Liverpool might have to play the waiting game with Wirtz

Liverpool have been dealt a blow in pursuit of one of their dream targets as Fabrizio Romano has provided a key update on the player in question.

With so many moving parts behind the scenes at Liverpool right now, the Reds are gearing up for a busy summer transfer window.

The club have identified several positions where they want to improve and they have already been linked with a number of ambitious transfer targets.

One of the top names being linked with Liverpool right now is Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz. The 20-year-old has been in the form of his life this season and teams like Liverpool have taken notice.

Wirtz himself has been tipped to follow Xabi Alonso to Anfield if the Spanish boss does make the switch to the Premier League in the summer.

However, according to Romano, Wirtz could stay put in the Bundesliga for the time being as it now seems a real possibility that he stays at Bayer Leverkusen for another season.

“Florian Wirtz has spoken about his future, suggesting that for now his plan is to remain at Bayer Leverkusen, and that’s my understanding as well – his full focus on Leverkusen and on the Euros,” Romano said via Caught Offside.

“There are currently no negotiations and sources close to the player believe the best option is to stay at Leverkusen for one more year, at least. Then never say never in football, but it’s very quiet so far.”

Liverpool could play waiting game

Liverpool’s chances of signing Wirtz would be boosted if they manage to prize Alonso away from Leverkusen. However, the club might have to play a waiting game to secure the midfielder’s signature.

It’s worth noting that the dynamic playmaker is under contract until 2027 and he seems to be in no rush to leave his native country as of yet.

At the start of the month, Wirtz’s representative and father, Hans-Joachim Wirtz also stated that the 20-year-old is happy in Germany for the time being.

“Florian has a contract in Leverkusen until 2027,” Hans-Joachim Wirtz told Kolner Stadt-Anzeiger. “That is roughly how long he will stay at Leverkusen.

“There’s no answer what will happen when. We should wait for the next two years and then we’ll see what happens.

“Florian is very lucky to have Xabi Alonso, who brings a lot of qualities. He has a great relationship with the whole team. It’s the right coach at the right time.”

Across all competitions this season, Wirtz has produced an impressive 28 goal contributions with 11 goals and 17 assists.

Leverkusen are said to value their prized asset at over £100m and it seems as if clubs could have to play the long-game when it comes to prizing him out of the Bundesliga.

