Liverpool distance themselves from former Everton man as report quashes interest in Premier League star

Despite the shortage Liverpool currently have at left-back, the club isn’t looking to sign anyone in this position in January according to a recent report.

Jurgen Klopp is currently contending with injuries to both Konstantinos Tsimikas and Andy Robertson as the Reds boss is without a senior left-back at this point in time.

Tsimikas is set to be sidelined for a significant period after breaking his collarbone against Arsenal and Robertson has been out of action since October with a shoulder injury.

Joe Gomez filled in at left-back in Liverpool’s latest triumph against Burnley, but it has been rumoured that Liverpool could look towards the January window to strengthen the position.

Fulham full-back Antonee Robinson was recently named as a surprise target for the Reds who are short of options on the left-hand side as things stand.

However, these rumours have since been quashed by the Liverpool ECHO who state this is not the case. The ECHO have reported that Liverpool hold ‘no interest’ in the former Everton man at this stage.

Along with denying the Robinson rumours, the report also clarifies that Liverpool are not in the market for any left-back during the January window, despite their current shortage.

Robertson is expected to return from injury in January and it seems as if Klopp is content with using Gomez in that role for the time being.

Gomez can do a job for the time being

After the festive period, the fixture list does start to ease up for Liverpool which will be a relief for Klopp. The Reds only have three Premier League games in January and they also have FA Cup and EFL Cup action to look forward to.

With Robertson expected to make his return at some point in the new year, Gomez should be able to fill a gap for Liverpool in their upcoming games.

Klopp has admitted that this period could be tough for Liverpool without a recognised left-back and he will be hoping that Robertson is in good shape upon his return.

“Can Joe play all the games now until I don’t know when?” Klopp asked. “Robbo will be back and Kostas will be definitely out for a long while. I don’t know, we’ll have to see. I didn’t have time to think it through yet but it is really tough for us now.

“You have injuries sometimes and you have to accept all of them but a broken collarbone is really bad because it takes so long to heal. Robbo had a different injury but it takes a long time to recover as well. We all know we need luck in these moments and now we have to just make sure we put Joey in cotton wool and make sure he is ready for the game.”

Signing another left-back in January would ease Liverpool’s shortage in this position, but it doesn’t seem to be on the agenda at this stage. However, the club could change their stance if the injuries at the back continue to rack up.

