According to reports, Liverpool are working on deals to retain Alisson Becker and Alexis Mac Allister beyond the end of their current contracts.

Alisson and Mac Allister’s futures at Liverpool have been in doubt over the past few months due to their contract situations.

Mac Allister‘s current deal does not expire until 2028, but he has been outspoken about his desire to sign a new contract after the club refused to offer him an extension in the summer.

Alisson, meanwhile, is a more pressing concern because he is in the final year of his contract, and earlier this month, it was claimed that the club are planning for life without him ahead of a possible free transfer this summer.

There is already a succession plan in place, with a deal struck for Lucca Brughmans to join Giorgi Mamardashvili next year and potentially compete for Alisson’s place as No.1.

For now, though, Alisson remains Liverpool’s first-choice goalkeeper, and he has been in fine form at the start of this season.

And Liverpool appear keen to keep Alisson, with journalist Nicolo Schira claiming that the club have ‘opened talks’ about a new contract for the goalkeeper.

Alisson Becker demand to stay revealed with Alexis Mac Allister ‘desperate’ to sign

Schira said on X: ‘Excl. – #Liverpool have opened talks to extend #Alisson Becker’s contract. The goalkeeper asks a new deal until 2029.

‘Some clubs (Flamengo and Juventus) wanted him last summer, but #LFC’s Board and Andoni #Iraola considered him non-transferable.’

With Mac Allister, the midfielder who joined Liverpool from Brighton for £35m has responded well after missing out on a new contract in the summer.

After his form was poor last season, Mac Allister has been one of Liverpool’s standout performers at the start of this campaign as he tries to earn a longer stay at Anfield.

So, it is hardly surprising that journalist Pete O’Rourke is reporting that he is “desperate” to secure a new Liverpool contract, and a new deal currently “makes sense” for the club’s hierarchy.

O’Rourke told Football Insider: “I’m sure both parties will be hoping they can find common ground and get an agreement in place.

“He’s got his head down, and he’s doing everything he can to try and win a new deal. He’s been brilliant this season and is very keen to sign.

“It would make sense from Liverpool’s point of view to try and sort out his long-term future, as he is only under contract until 2028.”