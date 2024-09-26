Liverpool draw up four-man shortlist of world-class attacking targets in preparation for Salah exit

Liverpool are reportedly planning a full-scale revamp of their attack next summer with Viktor Gyokeres, Nico Williams and Ollie Watkins among their targets.

The Reds are likely to lose talisman Mohamed Salah at the end of the season due to his expiring contract and a world-class replacement will have to be found for him.

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool are looking at wide-forwards ahead of next summer’s transfer window and Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams is on their shortlist, along with Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane.

The report claims that there is ‘concerns’ that Salah will not stay at Anfield for another season and that’s why they are considering a move for Williams or Sane.

We exclusively revealed last week that those behind the scenes at Liverpool think it is likely that the Egyptian king will depart for Saudi Arabia.

Anthony Gordon was heavily linked with Liverpool over the summer but Newcastle are expected to agree a new lucrative contract with him soon, so they are looking at other options.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is also looking to bring in a new striker, per the report, and Sporting CP goal machine Gyokeres, along with Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins are being eyed.

Liverpool eye move for Nico Williams

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan that Williams was looked at by Liverpool over the summer, but they weren’t prepared to match his price tag.

However, we understand that the Spanish international is a player for Reds supporters to keep an eye on in 2025.

Sane, on the other hand, is out of contract next summer and there will be no shortage of clubs keen to sign him on a free transfer if he doesn’t sign an extension. Newcastle have also been credited with an interest in the former Manchester City star recently, for example.

Liverpool’s potential swoop for Williams or Sane will likely depend on Salah’s future, and BBC pundit Nedum Onuoha believes it’s inevitable he will leave.

“I think it will be Salah to be honest. I think it will be him. He seems way too chilled out if you know what I mean. He’s probably making plans for something else, Onuoha told the BBC Planet Premier League Podcast.

“I’m notoriously wrong, but I think it’ll be two of the three. Of the ones I think could leave I think it’s Salah, Van Dijk and then Trent if the contract doesn’t find its way to where he lives or he doesn’t have a pen or something like that, otherwise, he’s totally signing,” Onuoha said.

Liverpool hold concrete interest in Viktor Gyokeres

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Liverpool are one of the sides interested in signing Gyokeres next year.

However, it will not be an easy race to win, with Premier League rivals Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea also keen to secure his services.

Gyokeres has an £85m release clause in his contract which Sporting CP will demand in full, so it will be interesting to see whether Liverpool are willing to match that fee.

Watkins, on the other hand, has caught the attention of several top sides thanks to his fine form for Aston Villa but we are yet to receive any concrete information on whether Liverpool are planning a move for him.

Meanwhile, the Reds are looking to bring in a new centre-back who can be a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk.

Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi has lots of admirers at Liverpool and a big-money move could be launched for him in 2025, per reports.

IN FOCUS: Williams, Salah and Sane compared

How Williams, Sane and Salah compared in league games last season

