Liverpool ‘preparing €45m bid’ for England international in January but Man City, Man Utd pose threat

Liverpool are reportedly preparing to submit a bid for Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton in January but face competition from two Premier League rivals.

The Reds wanted to sign a new defensive midfielder in the summer but missed out on their top target Martin Zubimendi and Arne Slot still wants reinforcements in that area.

Ryan Gravenberch has been superb for Liverpool in defensive midfield this season, though. He put in an excellent performance in Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, once again nailing down his spot in the team.

Journalist Ekrem Konur claims, however, that Liverpool are prepared to splash the cash on Wharton in January, despite him not really standing out in the match.

Konur says Liverpool are ‘prepared’ to spend ‘in excess of €45m (£37.7m; $49.4m) on Wharton in January. The Reds and Man City have reportedly ‘held discussions’ with Palace over a potential transfer.

The Eagles, however, are in a strong negotiating position given that Wharton is under contract until 2029, having only joined the club in January.

Oliver Glasner’s side have reportedly set a price tag of €65m (£54.4m) for Wharton and are unwilling to sell him for anything less in January.

Prem trio keeping tabs on Adam Wharton

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Liverpool and Man City are indeed admirers of Wharton. Pep Guardiola’s side are looking to bring in cover for injured star Rodri, making a move for the England international possible in January.

Manchester United are also keeping close tabs on Wharton’s situation, despite them signing Manuel Ugarte over the summer.

Sources say that the Red Devils are ready to let Christian Eriksen go at the end of the season and therefore Wharton could be brought in as a replacement for him.

However, as previously reported, we understand that it is very unlikely that Palace will entertain any bids for Wharton in January as they view him as a vital cog in their squad.

Palace have endured a disappointing start to the season and currently sit third-bottom of the Premier League table.

Liverpool, Man City and Man Utd will likely have to wait until the end of the season to sign Wharton – even if a sizeable bid is made for the England midfielder in January. But the club’s interest in the 20-year-old IS concrete and unlikely to go away.

Sources say that while a winter exit is unlikely for Wharton in January, Palace will be lucky to keep hold of him for next season.

Liverpool stance on three new contracts revealed – sources

Meanwhile, Liverpool are determined to keep their best players at the club for the foreseeable future and Trent Alexander-Arnold is their focus at the moment.

The right-back’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season and European giants Real Madrid have been in contact with his agents about a potential free transfer.

However, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Liverpool are confident of tying Alexander-Arnold down to fresh terms before the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old is happy at Anfield and is focused on making Slot’s tenure at Liverpool a successful one, despite rumours that he’s considering an exit.

Mo Salah, however, is likely to leave Liverpool next summer, when his contract also expires. Those behind the scenes at Liverpool ‘expect’ him to turn down a contract extension and seal a big-money move to Saudi Arabia.

Virgil van Dijk is also on a contract which expires at the end of the season. It’s not yet clear whether he will pen an extension but Liverpool have informed him that they would like him to do so.

