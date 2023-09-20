Liverpool ecstatic after confirmed agreement gives Klopp his own Lionel Messi

Liverpool have announced a new deal for a player who’s been compared to Lionel Messi and is line for a major breakthrough despite being just 17 years of age.

Jurgen Klopp’s forward line has undergone major changes over the past few years. Depth pieces Xherdan Shaqiri, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi all departed, as did two of the club’s fabled front three.

Sadio Mane joined Bayern Munich, while Roberto Firmino was lured to Saudi Arabia when signing with Al-Ahli.

Liverpool refreshed their ranks with the additions of Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gskpo. However, perhaps the most exciting new face is that of ex-Celtic wonderkid Ben Doak who cost just £600,000 to sign.

The 17-year-old – who has been branded the ‘Scottish Messi’ – is known for his low centre of gravity, mazy runs and dazzling dribbling.

Doak has already made six senior appearances for Liverpool despite his tender age. However, the livewire winger now looks poised for a step up after putting pen to paper on a new contract at Anfield.

The deal was announced via Liverpool’s official website, with Doak signing a long-term contract on improved terms.

Doak featured heavily during Liverpool’s pre-season and was included in their Europa League squad.

Liverpool are expected to use Europe’s second-tier competition to blood some of their most promising youngsters and Doak is No 1 in that regard.

Centre-back Jarell Quansah is another who could see an uptick in game-time following his impressive debut against Wolves on Saturday.

Doak – who is already capped at Under-21 level for Scotland – could feature in some capacity during Liverpool’s opening game with Austrian side LASK on Thursday evening.

The Europa League along with the domestic cups could be where Doak gets his fair share of chances to prove the ‘Scottish Messi’ tag has some merit.

