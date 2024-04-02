Liverpool ecstatic as superstar signals he’ll sign record-breaking deal despite Klopp exit

Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Salah are all out of contract in 2025

One of the three Liverpool superstars whose contracts are all set to expire in just over a year’s time has made thrashing out a bumper new deal at Anfield his ‘number one priority’ according to a report.

For the first time in nearly a decade, Liverpool won’t have Jurgen Klopp leading their charge come the summer. Klopp’s impending exit is a huge blow for the Reds and speculation has swirled the departures might extend to the playing personnel too.

The likes of Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara are both expected to leave when their contracts expire this summer. However, with both players deep into their 30s and Thiago in particular unable to stay fit, their exits shouldn’t affect Liverpool too badly.

But losing any or all of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah would be a killer blow for Liverpool’s next manager.

The superstar trio are all contracted to the summer of 2025. Along with Alisson Becker and Andy Robertson, they are Liverpool’s leading lights and have been crucial to the success Liverpool have experienced in the Klopp era.

Today’s update regards Alexander-Arnold who has grown in stature since being appointed vice-captain last summer.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed Real Madrid are sizing up the ultra-creative right-back who despite being just 25 years of age, co-leads the Premier League’s all-time chart for assists provided by a defender.

Real Madrid’s chances of pulling off a blockbuster coup hinge entirely on Alexander-Arnold not signing a new deal. There has been speculation Liverpool’s major names could use Klopp’s exit to seek a fresh challenge elsewhere.

Adding to Liverpool’s fears was Romano’s insistence talks over a new deal for Alexander-Arnold are yet to open.

However, according to a wholly encouraging update from Football Insider, Liverpool fans need not worry.

PREM PREDICTIONS: Liverpool, Arsenal run riot; Tottenham come unstuck; big Chelsea v Man Utd verdict

Alexander-Arnold to shrug off Real Madrid and re-sign with Liverpool

FI state Alexander-Arnold is ‘very keen’ to re-sign with Liverpool and has made doing so his ‘number one priority’.

Alexander-Arnold is fully aware Real Madrid are circling. However, while he’s said to be flattered by the interest, his sole focus remains signing a new contract with Liverpool.

The right-back reportedly earns around £180,000-a-week through his existing deal. Per FI, Liverpool – who plan to open new contract talks at the end of the season – are prepared to set a new club record.

It’s claimed Alexander-Arnold will be offered the ‘biggest’ deal in Liverpool’s history.

READ MORE: The frightening XI Liverpool could select if Ruben Amorim takes charge in the Anfield dugout

Whether that relates to the defender becoming the club’s highest paid player or whether it’s in relation to the overall value of a new agreement wasn’t made clear.

Indeed, a five-year contract worth £350,000-a-week would be worth more overall than a three-year deal containing a higher weekly wage of £500,000-a-week, for example.

In any case, it’s noted that with Michael Edwards re-hired, Richard Hughes drafted in as the sporting director, and with Liverpool and Alexander-Arnold both intent on ironing out fresh terms, a gigantic new deal is only a matter of time.

NEXT LIVERPOOL MANAGER: Ruben Amorim issues fiery response to icon comparisons following Romano reveal