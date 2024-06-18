Liverpool exclusive: Slot sweating as Reds icon is tipped to replace former Man City star in lucrative transfer

Virgil Van Dijk could leave Liverpool in the summer, his contract will expire in June 2025 and the talks related to his renewal have stalled, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Saudi Pro League, on the other side, continues to consider him a primary target. The Public Investment Fund will meet his entourage soon to explore the negotiation room for a possible transfer in the next few weeks.

Among the Saudi clubs most interested, is Al Nassr. The team of Cristiano Ronaldo is working to part ways with Aymeric Laporte and, in case of his departure, is considering Van Dijk – together with Marquinhos, who already agreed on personal terms last summer, but PSG rejected offers – a serious option to strengthen the defence.

No concrete offer so far from Saudi for Van Dijk, but the entire league is firmly interested in understanding his desire to play there.

Anyway, his future will be decided after the end of June: at the moment Van Dijk is fully focused on Euro 2024 and his National Team, but the contact with his entourage will go on also during the next few weeks. Saudi remains keen on him, pushing to convince Virgil at any cost.

Van Dijk has been open-ended when discussing his future

When quizzed about his future back in January, Van Dijk gave an open-ended answer which rang the alarm bells for plenty of Liverpool fans at the time.

“That’s a big question. Well, I don’t know,” when asked if he would still be at Liverpool next season.

When reminded that his current contract is set to expire in 2025, he said: “That is correct – good maths.

“Listen, I don’t know. The club will have a big job on their hands, that is well known.

“To replace the manager and replace not only the manager, the staff is leaving, and there are so many things that will change.

“So the club has a big job on its hands and I am very curious which direction that will go in. But when that will be announced we will see our situation, I can’t say now.”

Van Dijk later followed up those comments and re-affirmed his commitment to Liverpool, but with him entering the final year of his contract, his future still remains up in the air.

Plenty of former Liverpool players have made the switch to Saudi Arabia over the last 12 months with the likes of Sadio Mane, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino among the former Reds stars currently playing in the Middle East.

With Al Nassr now keen on the Dutch defender, there’s every chance that he could be the next big name to make the lucrative switch to Saudi Arabia.

