First Liverpool exit all but confirmed with Reds favourite to follow Klopp out

Thiago Alcantara is poised to follow Jurgen Klopp out the Liverpool exit door in the summer, it has been claimed, with a switch to Saudi Arabia on the horizon.

Injuries have plagued the former Spanish international since his arrival on Merseyside from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2020, with Thiago making just 98 appearances in total for Liverpool.

The 33-year-old has managed just 12 minutes on the pitch this season, having appeared as a late substitute in the defeat at Arsenal in early February.

Thiago has not featured in the months since, with a muscle injury keeping out of action as his contract nears its expiry in the summer.

Liverpool are highly unlikely to offer Thiago an extension to his deal, with reports earlier this week claiming the midfielder has tasked his agent with finding a new club.

Italian giants Inter Milan and Juventus have both been linked with signing the veteran on a free transfer, but it has been claimed that Saudi Arabia is a more likely destination.

Thiago to head for Saudi Arabia as Liverpool line up Amorim

Appearing on the Inside Track podcast, transfer guru Pete O’Rourke has revealed a return to Spain – where Thiago began his professional career with Barcelona – is a possibility, but the slower pace of the Saudi Pro League makes it a more suitable landing spot.

O’Rourke also appeared to poor scorn on the suggestion that a switch to Italy is on the cards, claiming no leading European clubs are interested in Thiago’s services due to his patchy injury record.

The news of Thiago’s likely departure comes after TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that Liverpool have identified Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim as the club’s top target to succeed Klopp, who announced in January that he will step down for his role at the end of the season.

Liverpool have been forced to consider alternative options since Xabi Alonso announced that he will remain with Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen, having declined the offer of a three-year contract to take charge at Anfield.

Amorim is believed to be the clear frontrunner at this stage, with Liverpool confident that the 39-year-old will accept a three-year deal.

If Amorim signs, no formal announcement will be made before the end of the season to allow both Liverpool and Sporting to concentrate on securing their respective domestic titles.

