Liverpool ‘expecting’ €70m bid with Reds starter tempted by bumper contract offer

A Liverpool starter could soon be offered a four or even five-year contract by a true European giant, and a report claims a bid of €70m might be enough to seal a deal.

It’s been a hectic window so far for Liverpool who’ve already presided over a plethora of arrivals and exits. Fees were recouped from the sales Caoimhin Kelleher, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nat Phillips and Jarell Quansah. Regarding incomings, Liverpool have already spent in excess of £200m.

The Reds are by no means finished, with arrivals at centre-back and striker still on the agenda. Further exits could also occur, with Luis Diaz persistently linked with Bayern Munich, Barcelona and the Saudi Pro League.

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Barcelona can now be ruled out of the running after the club dropped their interest in Diaz.

Instead, Barca are going full steam ahead for Marcus Rashford who is available at a much lower price point of £40m.

However, links between Diaz and Bayern refuse to go away and stem from the Colombian’s apparent unhappiness with his pay packet at Anfield.

Diaz’s wages have increased incrementally over the years, though they’ve risen from a very low base of £55,000-a-week.

What’s more, Liverpool have no intention of offering Diaz a long-term extension that would come with a significant wage increase.

As such, Diaz has opened the doors to a Liverpool exit and per the latest from Plettenberg, Bayern are ready to pounce.

Taking to X, Plettenberg revealed Bayern are prepared to offer Diaz a contract running until 2029 or even 2030. A handy pay rise would obviously be attached.

Furthermore, Plettenberg shed light on the sums Liverpool would expect to receive if bids from Bayern or Saudi Arabia do arrive.

“FC Bayern are prepared to offer Luis Díaz a contract until 2029 or 2030,” wrote Plettenberg.

“Díaz remains willing to leave Liverpool if a suitable offer arrives and is aware of concrete interest from Bayern.

“At present, however, there is no agreement between Bayern and Díaz and no concrete negotiations between Bayern and Liverpool.

“Despite the rejected approaches, Díaz is still considered a potential candidate for sale.

“LFC are said to be expecting a fee of €70–80 million, depending on the buyer (Europe or Saudi Arabia).”

Who would Liverpool sign as Luis Diaz’s replacement?

In the event Liverpool receive an offer deemed too good to refuse, two names are coming to the fore as Diaz’s replacement.

Real Madrid’s Rodrygo and Anthony Gordon of Newcastle are understood to be on Liverpool’s radar.

The Reds came close to signing Gordon last summer at a time when Newcastle were desperate for sales to balance the books and avoid a PSR breach.

Ultimately, Newcastle sold Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson instead, thus negating the need to sell the far more valuable Gordon.

Rodrygo has been heavily linked with Arsenal but the Gunners are on the cusp of landing Noni Madueke.

Whether the addition of Madueke ends their interest in Rodrygo remains to be seen. Arsenal also have moves for Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze bubbling away.

Rodrygo was named on the bench in five consecutive Club World Cup games for Real Madrid. Xabi Alonso’s side are open to sell the Brazilian for around €90m / £78m, though they’ll only sanction a sale if Rodrygo asks to leave.

With Real Madrid bounced out of the CWC by PSG earlier this week, Rodrygo is primed to hold crunch talks about his future with Real Madrid in the coming days.

