Harvey Elliott is still in limbo as a Liverpool return ruled out

Liverpool are eyeing a sensational move for a Premier League midfielder valued at a whopping £87million, while a major update on the future of Harvey Elliott has been dropped, and it’s not good news for the Liverpool loanee.

The Reds have not been anticipating an overly busy January window, which comes as no real shock after Arne Slot’s side splashed close to £450m last summer.

They could be opportunistic, but the bulk of their transfer business is likely to wait until the summer, and with that in mind, they are targeting a centre-mid who is high on Manchester United’s shortlist.

One of the most intriguing topics for Liverpool recently, however, has been the future of Elliott, whose loan with Aston Villa has been nothing short of disastrous.

A return to Liverpool has been heavily linked, though a respected journalist has dropped a surprise update on his situation.

Liverpool join race for in-demand Prem midfielder

Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba remains the subject of intense speculation and interest, despite the fact that his performance levels have dipped significantly this season.

The 22-year-old was pursued by United over the summer, and although he ultimately stayed with Brighton, his head was turned and he remains keen on a move to Old Trafford.

However, it is our understanding that Liverpool could scupper their rival’s plans as transfer insider Dean Jones revealed that Liverpool have stunningly joined the race for Baleba.

Brighton have reduced their asking price from £100m to £87m, but the expectation is still that a transfer is more likely at the season’s end, rather than this month.

Jones reported in an update that Liverpool have been monitoring Baleba’s situation closely, along with United, Tottenham and Manchester City.

While a transfer is likely to happen in a few months time, interest in Baleba may intensify this month, once he returns from AFCON, in which he’s playing for Cameroon.

Jones’ reporting on Baleba has today been backed up by other outlets, and he’s a player for Reds supporters to keep a very close eye on.

Harvey Elliott in desperate state of limbo

Elliott is desperate to end his loan spell with Villa, hence why an early return to Liverpool has been a big topic of late.

The 22-year-old finds himself in a tricky situation after his loan move to Villa – with an obligation to turn into a permanent £35m deal if he made 10 appearances – turned sour after Emery turned his back on the 22-year-old midfielder.

Elliot has made five appearances for the Villans but Emery has made clear that he feels the £35m would be better spent elsewhere, so he’s unlikely to feature again.

Having also already made an appearance for Liverpool earlier this season before joining Villa, FIFA laws prevent the player turning out for a third side in one side in one season, leaving the star in limbo given neither Emery nor Arne Slot want him.

However, this rule only applies to European sides, which has led to claims that Elliot’s Villa loan could be cancelled, before joining MLS club Charlotte FC.

But reliable Liverpool journalist Paul Joyce of The Times has said this won’t be an option for Elliot, who, instead, looks like he could be forced to sit on the sidelines for Villa for the remainder of the campaign.

In an eight-word update, Joyce posted on X: “MLS is not an option Elliott is contemplating,” before adding that the player “will not be returning to Liverpool either.”

Liverpool submit bid for Championship star

In other news, reports suggest that Liverpool have submitted a £450,000 offer for Sheffield Wednesday left-back Yisa Alao.

Wednesday could be forced to cash in on the talented 17-year-old due to their ongoing financial crisis, as they sit bottom of the Championship table on minus seven points, after going into administration.

United have reportedly matched Liverpool’s £450,000 bid.

Ordonez deal in doubt after new development

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for Club Brugge centre-back of late, with one report claiming earlier this week that he was very ‘close’ to officially sealing a move to Anfield.

Our sources checked in on the situation and confirmed that Ordonez is a player of interest for Liverpool, but any claims that a deal has been completed are wide of the mark.

This has been backed up by the fact that Club Brugge’s official website has stated that Ordonez has travelled with the rest of the Belgian club’s squad for a mid-season training camp in Marbella.

Therefore, it seems unlikely that a move to Liverpool is imminent, despite ongoing speculation.

