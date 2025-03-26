Liverpool are reportedly ready to offer FOUR players to sign Newcastle United talisman Alexander Isak this summer.

With Darwin Nunez linked with a Liverpool exit, Arne Slot’s men are on the lookout for a new striker to lead their line for the 2025/26 season.

Their need for a clinical number nine will only increase if top scorer Mohamed Salah does not extend his stay at Anfield, with the Egypt international now into the final months of his contract.

Sweden star Isak has become the Reds’ number one target, but the Magpies will not let their star asset go without a fight.

TEAMtalk has previously revealed that the 25-year-old is valued at a whopping £150 million (€179.5m, $193m) by the Toon, which would make him one of the most expensive transfers of all time.

Now, TBR claims not only are Liverpool prepared to sign the 6ft 4in forward, whose contract runs until 2028, they are ready to offer four squad players to bring him to the Merseyside outfit.

The report adds that Joe Gomez, who was previously linked to St James’ Park, fellow defender Jarrell Quansah, utility man Harvey Elliott, and winger Ben Doak could be offered to Newcastle.

However, it is said that Uruguayan Nunez will not be put forward for any deal involving Isak as Eddie Howe’s team have no interest in recruiting him.

Slot a huge admirer of Newcastle’s Isak

Isak, who has reportedly rejected a contract extension with Newcastle, has been a thorn in Liverpool’s side this season.

The ex-Real Sociedad ace scored and bagged an assist against them in their 3-3 draw in the Premier League back in December and he notched what turned out to be the winner in the Carabao Cup final earlier this month.

Before that matchup, manager Slot sung Isak’s praises – highlighting just how much he admires the striker.

“Looking at Newcastle, we played them twice, in the last game Isak wasn’t involved, the game before he was involved,” said Slot.

“He’s such an important player for them and an unbelievable threat, he has the speed that the attackers of Paris Saint-Germain had yesterday as well, and they were more than I would’ve liked in front of Alisson in the last two games we played them.”

Isak, who has also been linked with Arsenal, has scored 23 goals and bagged five assists in 33 matches this season. Whether or not this will be his last campaign at Newcastle remains to be seen.

Liverpool transfer roundup: Zubimendi blow, competition for Van Dijk successor?

Liverpool’s chances of signing Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi may be over, with Arsenal seemingly inching closer to his signature.

The Spaniard turned down the Reds last summer and reports suggest they will once again fail to procure his services ahead of next season.

TEAMtalk also revealed that Bournemouth will discuss the futures of Milos Kerkez and Antoine Semenyo amid interest from Liverpool in an internal meeting this week.

While the Cherries will not stand in Kerkez’s way if he wants to leave this summer, nothing is advanced on a move for him and Semenyo.

Finally, we understand that Liverpool face competition from Arsenal for Ajax defender Jorrel Hato – who could be seen as a Virgil van Dijk replacement.

Isak’s story so far

By Samuel Bannister

August 26, 2022: Newcastle break their transfer record to buy Isak from Real Sociedad in a £63m move.

August 31, 2022: Isak turns in a man-of-the-match performance on his Newcastle debut, scoring against Liverpool despite being on the losing side.

March 17, 2023: Isak scores his first brace for Newcastle, including a stoppage-time winner from the penalty spot, against Nottingham Forest.

April 23, 2023: Isak scores two goals in two minutes as Newcastle beat Tottenham 6-1.

April 28, 2023: An assist against Everton, where he dribbles past three defenders, earns Isak comparisons to Thierry Henry.

August 12, 2023: Isak marks the beginning of the new Premier League season with a brace against Aston Villa.

November 28, 2023: Isak scores his first Champions League goal for Newcastle against Paris Saint-Germain.

April 28, 2024: Isak overtakes Zlatan Ibrahimovic to record the highest-scoring season by a Swedish player in the Premier League.

December 21, 2024: Isak scores his first hat-trick for Newcastle, against Ipswich Town, after opening the scoring inside 26 seconds.

January 10, 2025: Isak is named as the Premier League player of the month for December 2024 and wins the goal of the month as well for a strike against Liverpool.

January 15, 2025: Isak scores for the eighth successive game in the Premier League, becoming the first Newcastle player to do so by overtaking Alan Shearer and Joe Willock’s shared record of seven.

February 23, 2025: A brace against Nottingham Forest helps Isak reach the landmark of 50 Premier League goals, becoming the seventh-fastest player ever to reach the milestone by doing so in 76 games.

March 16, 2025: Newcastle win the EFL Cup final against Liverpool to lift their first trophy in 70 years, with Isak scoring their second goal.