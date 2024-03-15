Liverpool eye ambitions £100m deal as Edwards contemplates double Bayern Munich raid

Liverpool have set their sights on two Bayern Munich stars, including one player who is valued at £100m, according to the latest reports.

The Reds are set to be in for a busy summer, with Jurgen Klopp set to step aside at the end of the campaign, it’s all change at Anfield this summer.

Michael Edwards will be keen to bolster Liverpool’s existing squad and a number of transfer targets have already been drafted up.

According to Football Insider, the Reds are ‘very keen’ to strike a deal for Bayern Munich playmaker Jamal Musiala this summer.

The 21-year-old is one of the most exciting prospects in Europe, but his long-term future at the Allianz Arena is currently up in the air.

His current deal is set to expire in 2026 and the latest reports have suggested that Musiala has rejected a fresh contract amid the problems behind the scenes at Bayern.

The report states that the German champions value the attacking midfielder at £100m, although they have ‘no intention’ of losing him in the summer.

According to TEAMtalk sources, Man City have also identified the Bayern Munich star as a player of interest. With 10 goals and six assists this season, it’s easy to see why so many top clubs are interested.

Along with his impressive goal contributions, Musiala also averages 3.1 successful dribbles per game and creates an average of 1.6 chances.

DON’T MISS – The all-conquering XI Liverpool could pick in 2024/25 if Xabi Alonso is appointed manager and with triple swoop on

Joshua Kimmich is also a Liverpool target

Along with Musiala, Liverpool are also keeping tabs on his teammate Kimmich. The 29-year-old defensive midfielder faces an uncertain future in Germany and the Reds could look to pull off an ambitious double swoop.

According to BILD‘s Christian Falk, Edwards will make attempts to sign Kimmich this summer, regardless of who replaces Jurgen Klopp.

Falk told BILD: “As is well known, Jurgen Klopp is leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, but it doesn’t change the plans that they want to, at least try to get Kimmich in Liverpool.

“So, they’ll keep going and nothing has changed just because Klopp is moving, Liverpool are very much following Kimmich’s career.”

The 29-year-old is out of contract in 2025 and it’s thought that he could be available for as little as £25m. Given his experience and pedigree at the top level, that price seems like a snip.

At his best, Kimmich is one of the best holding midfielders in Europe. While Wataru Endo has done a great job for Liverpool of late, Kimmich would represent an obvious upgrade in this department.

READ MORE – Jurgen Klopp next job: Liverpool boss ‘desperate’ to land significant role after taking sabbatical