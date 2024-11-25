Malick Fofana is on the radar for a bargain transfer to Liverpool

Liverpool are reportedly looking to sign Belgian winger Malick Fofana for a fee which they feel will be £21million at most, amid a ‘financial crisis’ at Lyon.

The Reds have one of the most potent attacks in the Premier League. So far this season in the division, only Tottenham have outscored the English top-flight leaders.

However, the future of Mohamed Salah is casting a shadow at Anfield. The Egyptian superstar has stated he’s “more out than in” with his contract up in the summer and Liverpool yet to open talks for a new deal.

As such, moves for new attacking talent are being explored.

As per Fichajes, the Reds have identified Lyon winger Fofana as a promising signing.

It’s believed the financial situation at the French club could facilitate his departure, with Lyon going through a ‘financial crisis’ which could ‘force them to seriously consider offers’.

As such, Liverpool are said to believe they can get Fofana for between €15-20million (£12.5-21m/$15.7-$26m), which is said to be a bargain for a player of the Belgian’s quality.

Lyon could lose big assets

The financial situation at Lyon is not only going to have a potential impact on Fofana.

A recent report suggested Real Madrid are looking to land Alexandre Lacazette as a result, for the low fee of €5million (£4.1m/$5.2m).

If he and Fofana were to move on, Lyon would lose a starting striker and winger.

Both moves are reportedly being worked on for January, which would be massively detrimental to Lyon mid-season, amid their battle towards the top of the Ligue 1 table.

Liverpool round-up: Double deal on cards

TEAMtalk can confirm that the Reds are plotting a double deal for Milos Kerkez and Martin Zubimendi in 2025.

Liverpool are also said to be plotting a shock move for Sunderland attacker Trey Ogunsuyi.

Meanwhile, soon-to-be out of contract man Salah is said to be in contact over a new deal, despite the winger himself stating that is not the case.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is also able to depart at the end of the season if his deal is not renewed, and it’s believed it’s “now or never” for the right-back to head to interested side Real Madrid.

Fofana’s season