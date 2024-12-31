Liverpool eyeing two superstar strikers after Darwin Nunez sale greenlit

Liverpool are open to selling Darwin Nunez and the truth behind the eye-catching links to AC Milan has emerged, while TEAMtalk can also reveal two superstar strikers the Reds are monitoring.

Nunez has failed to live up to expectations or justify his £85m (add-ons included) arrival from Benfica in 2022. The Uruguayan was quickly displaced by Diogo Jota as the sole striker once Arne Slot took charge. In Jota’s absence with a rib injury and subsequent battle to regain full fitness, Luis Diaz has emerged as a masterful option at the tip of the attack.

The first few weeks of training had not completely convinced Slot who, after this first part of the season, confirmed this trend, not being fully satisfied with Nunez’s performance.

This is why Liverpool, open to evaluating his possible farewell (very difficult in January, but possible in the summer), are already assessing possible alternatives for June.

Among the names particularly appreciated by the Reds are Alexander Isak, even if Newcastle’s price request is considered very high.

But above all, Marcus Thuram, who has a release clause of €85m (definitely less than what Newcastle is asking for the Swedish striker), is a wanted man at Anfield. Liverpool are also understood to believe Inter’s valuation represents fair market value for the Frenchman.

Inter, despite being very happy with Thuram’s performance, are always open to evaluating operations with a strong capital gain and would also negotiate a figure close to the value of the clause.

Truth behind Darwin Nunez to AC Milan claims

Reports from Italy recently claimed AC Milan were not only in ‘direct contact’ with Liverpool for the signing of Nunez, but had also tabled a compelling offer.

It was stated Milan had put forward a six-month loan deal that contained an obligation to buy in the summer. A loan fee of €5m would be paid, with the move turned permanent to the tune of €45m at season’s end.

In total, the cost of the operation would be €50m (£41.5m). That is well below the price Liverpool paid to sign Nunez, though the striker’s displays in England haven’t justified their lofty outlay.

The reports claimed Liverpool were weighing up whether to accept the proposal, though we can reveal there is NO confirmation of real interest from AC Milan in Nunez for a possible transfer in January.

The figures circulated are not in line with the club’s economic strategy, which, at the moment, is NOT considering such an expensive operation.

The Rossoneri, now under the stewardship of new manager Sergio Conceicao, have as their primary target the resolution of the problems related to the pitch and the results before thinking about the market.

A transfer to Milan – especially in January – is therefore not on the cards. But as mentioned, Liverpool are open to offloading Nunez and both Thuram and Isak have been identified as worthy upgrades.

Latest Liverpool news – Kerkez development / Title predictions

In other news, confirmed Liverpool target, Milos Kerkez, has changed representation in a sure-fire sign he’ll be on the move in 2025.

Kerkez is now represented by Fali Ramadani’s Lian Sports agency and we understand the change of agent is a pre-cursor to securing a transfer to a leading side at some stage in the next two windows.

Liverpool have identified Kerkez as a worthy heir to Andy Robertson. Manchester United are also a known admirer of the Hungarian.

Elsewhere, pundits Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer have weighed in on where the Premier League title is heading.

“They were very impressive again [vs West Ham],” Lineker said of Liverpool on The Rest is Football podcast. “They’ve got a big lead now. Nottingham Forest are second which is an extraordinary effort.

“I honestly can’t see anyone getting near Liverpool now, can you? They’re unstoppable now I think.”

Shearer responded: “Liverpool have been brilliant, they’re so strong in every position. They’ve got so many options.

“They’re really, really strong and it’s hard to look at anyone else but Liverpool. It’s theirs to chuck away now.”

