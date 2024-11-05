Barcelona have once again set their sights on Mohamed Salah, several years after they wanted to sign the soon-to-be out-of-contract Liverpool star.

Liverpool are keen to extend the stay of the Egyptian international but it looks like this season could be his last at Anfield.

If Salah is to leave the Merseyside outfit, he seems intent on going out with a bang as he has scored nine goals and created seven assists in 15 appearances this term.

As the 32-year-old’s contract ticks down, speculation about the prolific winger, who signed for the Reds in 2017 from Roma for just under £44m (€52m, $57m), continues to ramp up.

Now, reports suggest the former Chelsea man is a ‘serious target’ for Barcelona – who have been admirers of Salah for a long time.

Spanish publication Sport claims that after not being able to afford the Egyptian in 2021, a transfer deal in 2025 is on the table for the Blaugrana if he becomes a free agent.

The report adds Salah is ‘willing to change teams’ and the newspaper states a transfer to the Catalan outfit is ‘feasible’. There is no indication what Barcelona sporting director Deco would be prepared to offer Salah, with Liverpool still trying to tie him down to a new deal.

DON’T MISS: Man City to stun Liverpool by moving for ‘serious’ Reds target, as Bayern hold initial talks

Salah heading for the exit?

In September, Salah sent Liverpool fans into meltdown mode after saying this would be his last year at the club earlier this season.

“Honestly, I had a good summer, I had a long time to stay with myself and try to think positive, because as you know it’s my last year in the club,” he said.

“I just want to enjoy it and I don’t want to think about it. I feel I’m free to play football and we’ll see what’s going to happen next year.

“Nobody in the club talked to me yet about contracts, so I’ve said ‘OK, I’ll play my last season and in the end we’ll see.’ It’s not up to me, nobody talked to me from the club, but we’ll see.”

Moreover, TEAMtalk understands Liverpool expect Salah to head to pastures new in 2025. Over the weekend, Salah, perhaps, gave another hint he will not stay with Arne Slot’s team for the 2025/26 campaign.

He wrote on Instagram: “Thankyou for you support last night. No matter what happens, I will never forget what scoring at Anfield feels like.”

Last year, Liverpool rejected a £150m (€178.9m, $194.7m) bid from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad for Salah and now Al-Hilal have been linked with a move for him as well. It remains to be seen where his future lies.

Liverpool ‘priced out’ of move

If Salah does leave Liverpool, the Premier League giants have been looking for potential replacements for their talisman.

One such option is Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo. However, the Arsenal target is reportedly valued at upwards of £60m (€71.5m, $78m) by the Bees, which should fend off any January interest.

Reports suggest Salah’s team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold will quit Liverpool and move to Real Madrid next year when his contract runs out.

If he does go, the Reds are said to be stepping up their interest in Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong.

Finally, AC Milan have reportedly made contact with the Merseyside team to bring Federico Chiesa back to Serie A – just months after he left Juventus.

Salah’s Liverpool career by the numbers