Liverpool fans have called on Arne Slot to offer Rio Ngumoha more chances after he “did more in 20 minutes than Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo did all match” in Sunday’s win at Nottingham Forest, with two respected journalists explaining how the Reds ‘masterminded’ the lucky win at the City Ground.

A shambolic first half saw the visitors put in a badly-disjointed performance, which Arne Slot branded the worst he had ever seen since taking charge of the club. And while Liverpool did improve after the break, they could consider themselves hugely fortunate to walk away with all three points, courtesy of Alexis Mac Allister’s controversial 90-plus-seven-minute winner, which was awarded after a lengthy VAR review.

Indeed, Liverpool’s star names and big performers were well off it at the City Ground in a thoroughly lacklustre display, and they will undoubtedly need to play significantly better than that if they are secure a top four finish and bring Champions League football back to Anfield next season.

The visitors arguably only really came into the game when Ngumoha was introduced off the bench for Salah in the 77th minute – and fans have been quick to highlight the brilliance of the 17-year-old, who has burst onto the first-team scene this season and who supporters are adamant now needs to be given more chances.

Respected Daily Mail journalist Lewis Steele led the way, writing on X: ‘It won’t be in the history books, given the goal didn’t stand and it was not a direct assist anyway, but Rio Ngumoha made that moment. Just 76 Premier League minutes before today.

‘I understand the need to go carefully with him as a young lad but, come on, he needs to play more.’

Fans were quick to agree, adding: ‘As I’ve said all season Ngumoha should’ve had more opportunities this season. Was bright when he came on again. He’s not always going to play well, and will make mistakes, but he’s deserving of more trust and needs mins to develop. Klopp would’ve used him a lot more.’

A second fan commented: ‘Rio Ngumoha is simply just a far better footballer than Cody Gakpo. It’s [swear word] criminal the minutes he’s got. The kid’s a superstar!’

A third agreed, adding: ‘Rio did more than Salah and Gakpo in the 10+ minutes he was on. Was lively. Rio definitely now needs to start more games than he has.’

A fourth suggested the Reds wingers are finished, saying: ‘Salah and Gakpo were utterly abysmal and should be finished as Liverpool starters after this season. Rio is the future – and we should look to sign Yan Diomande too.’

Journalists highlight how Liverpool snatched win at Forest

Highlighting Ngumoha’s brilliance, another added: ‘That’s why every club in the country wanted Rio Ngumoha, aside from general play, ultimately at any point in the 90 minutes, he can create a moment from nothing and has easily transferred that to senior football.’

A sixth commented: ‘Rio Ngumoha was a breath of fresh air. Fearless, unpredictable and played with nothing to lose. Gave Liverpool something different & caused Forest’s tired legs all sorts of problems late on. Would love to see more of him.’

While Slot branded the first half the worst he’d seen from his players since taking charge at Anfield, they did at least manage to go in goalless at the break, and that gave them the platform on which to stage their smash-and-grab win, which at least gives the Dutchman a better chance of achieving his goals and avoiding the sack.

ESPN’s Liverpool correspondent, Beth Lindop, observed: ‘Huge – if not *entirely* deserved – win for Liverpool. Much improved in the second half without being brilliant. Credit to Alexis Mac Allister. Really struggled first half, but better after the break and then scored two late winners. Massive in the race for CL qualification.’

The Mail’s Steele added: ‘Well, they say luck evens itself out over the course of the season. Liverpool were dreadful for most of that game but have come away with three points. It’s probably about time they had one of those games. But credit to the players for fighting right until the last second.’

And respected Liverpool FC journalist David Lynch commented: ‘It may seem odd to highlight a first half in which Liverpool were dominated as key, but the most important thing they did in that period was largely restrict Forest to potshots. If you keep it at 0-0, you give yourself a chance to improve in the second, and they did that to win.’

Reflecting on the win, supporters took to X to share their opinions, with one commenting: ‘An astonishing, horrendous, completely undeserved, totally justified victory from this insane football team.’

Another added: ‘Can’t believe we waited a week to see that disjointed performance. No chance of top 5 if we keep playing like that, luckily, Forest are unconvincing in front of goal. Anyway, nice one Macca!!’

A third agreed, adding: ‘Can someone please tell me what just happened? I haven’t seen us play so bad in a long time (and we already had some very, very poor performances this season).

‘Eight days off and then a first half where we get dominated by a club that is fighting a relegation battle. P.S: Love that Rio got his assist there.’

