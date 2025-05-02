A trusted source on all things Liverpool has revealed the club’s plans for their goalkeeping department, with the futures of Alisson Becker, Giorgi Mamardashvili and Caoimhin Kelleher now mapped out.

As far as managerial problems go, having too many high quality players to choose between is about as good as it gets. That is the conundrum Liverpool and Arne Slot are facing in their goalkeeping ranks once Giorgi Mamardashvili officially arrives on July 1.

The 24-year-old was signed by Liverpool last summer in a deal worth £29m. Mamardashvili was allowed to remain with Valencia for the 2024/25 campaign, with Liverpool not in any immediate need of his services.

Alisson Becker – arguably world football’s No 1 goalkeeper – remains the dominant figure between the sticks at Anfield.

However, Liverpool also possess an ultra-reliable No 2 in the form of Caoimhin Kelleher. The Irishman again stood up tall when called upon to deputise for Alisson this season and per The Athletic, he is regarded highly on Merseyside.

The report stated: ‘Kelleher is a popular figure at Kirkby and the accomplished way he has deputised for Alisson (who has missed 10 league games due to injury and concussion this season) is regarded internally as being key to Liverpool’s success.’

However, three into one does not go and The Athletic’s Liverpool expert, James Pearce, has shed light on how the Reds will clear the logjam.

They state Alisson is primed to remain as Liverpool’s regular starter next season. The Brazilian is contracted until 2027 and has zero intention of leaving the club despite confirmed interest from Saudi Arabia.

Mamardashvili, per the report, will replace Kelleher as Liverpool’s chief back-up to Alisson. The Georgian is NOT expected to be loaned out, and his arrival will prompt Liverpool to sell Kelleher who is valued at £30m.

Pearce added: ‘The expectation is that back-up Caoimhin Kelleher will leave Liverpool this summer, with Mamardashvili taking his place in the squad.

‘Kelleher, who only has one year remaining on his contract, has made no secret of his desire to become a No 1 goalkeeper. Liverpool rejected a bid from Nottingham Forest in January and Bournemouth are among his suitors.’

One goalkeeping decision not yet made

One final piece of the puzzle isn’t yet in place, however, and that relates to Viteslav Jaros.

The Czech star is Liverpool’s current No 3 and per Pearce, Liverpool haven’t yet decided whether he’d benefit more from remaining in situ or featuring regularly while loaned out.

The report concluded: ‘Liverpool must decide whether to sanction a loan for 23-year-old goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros, who made his Premier League debut off the bench at Crystal Palace in October, or keep him around as cover for Alisson and Mamardashvili.’

