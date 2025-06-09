Florian Wirtz is closing in on a transfer to Liverpool

A top Reds reporter has revealed Bayer Leverkusen are finally ready to lower their demands and agree the transfer of Florian Wirtz to Liverpool for a sum that will still smash records.

Liverpool have an agreement with Florian Wirtz on personal terms in place, with BILD reporting the German superstar is in line to earn a pre-tax salary of around £340,000-a-week.

Bayern Munich actually offered higher wages, though such was Wirtz’s desire to sign with the Premier League champions, he snubbed the Bundesliga’s biggest club.

Wirtz is eagerly awaiting the call to undergo a medical which won’t come until Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen agree a transfer fee.

The Reds have lodged three bids so far, with the highest worth £113m (£100m plus £13m in add-ons).

That bid has been rejected by Leverkusen who have continued to hold out for their dream £126m valuation.

However, both The Times’ Paul Joyce and the Daily Mail’s Merseyside correspondent, Lewis Steele, insisted a fourth bid will be made.

Furthermore, Steele suggested Leverkusen could finally relax their demands by dropping their asking price from £126m to roughly £118m.

Joyce and Steele stressed all parties involved – Liverpool, Leverkusen, Wirtz and his representatives – fully expect a deal will be done.

That was followed by Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg predicting a club-to-club agreement will be struck in the next “one, two or three days.”

Now, a fresh update from Mail reporter Steele has strongly suggested Leverkusen WILL compromise on the final package.

Speaking to The Anfield Wrap, Steele said: “As far as I’m aware the clubs are closing in on an agreement. I think it’s (the delays) all coming from the Leverkusen side.

“They’re trying to eke out as much money as they can and fair play to them. Look, this is their prized asset, why shouldn’t they put up a fight for him?

“But the word I got on Sunday was Leverkusen are going to slightly budge on that £126m asking price, maybe somewhere around just under £120m would do a deal.

“They’re fighting over the add-ons and the details, the bonuses and whether they’re achievable or not.

“Now Wirtz is finished on international duty this should head to a conclusion fairly swiftly and hopefully Liverpool will finally cough up that money and Leverkusen will shake their hand on it.”

Florian Wirtz transfer will smash transfer records

Liverpool’s record buy remains the £85m (add-ons included) paid to Benfica when signing Darwin Nunez in 2022.

Wirtz’s deal even without add-ons will obliterate that record and it’s by no means the only record that will fall.

The Premier League’s most expensive signing is Moises Caicedo by way of his £115m switch from Brighton to Chelsea.

Had Liverpool’s third bid worth £113m been accepted, the Reds would have narrowly avoided having to make Wirtz the EPL’s record-breaking buy.

But as stated, a deal worth a figure just below the £120m mark is expected to be struck and at that price, Wirtz will surpass the Ecuador international.

Wirtz will also become Bayer Leverkusen’s record sale and also the most expensive German footballer of all time.

Latest Liverpool news – Gakpo, Alisson, Chiesa…

🔴 Liverpool star Gakpo responds to Bayern Munich rumours with 24-word future declaration

🔴 Alisson Becker spills Liverpool contract plan and names next club he wants to join

🔴 Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool star Chiesa wants OUT, as real reason why revealed

Florian Wirtz: His complete record at Bayer Leverkusen