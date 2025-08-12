A key Liverpool target is now being actively pushed out by his club, while reports have confirmed Liverpool’s plan B if the costs involved prove too high.

Liverpool have been amongst the biggest spenders this summer, though plenty of fireworks are expected in the final three weeks of the window.

The Reds still aim to break the British transfer record for a second time in quick succession by signing Alexander Isak.

Elsewhere, a new centre-back to fill the void left by Jarell Quansah following his £35m switch to Bayer Leverkusen is required.

Liverpool have shown strong interest in Crystal Palace and England ace, Marc Guehi, throughout the summer.

Competition has come from Newcastle, though the Magpies have since signed Malick Thiaw from AC Milan.

Chelsea were also touted on the back of Levi Colwill suffering an ACL injury and Enzo Maresca publicly calling for a new signing at the heart of defence. But according to The Telegraph, the Blues are NOT expected to move for Guehi.

That has seemingly left the door wide open for Liverpool and according to reporter Ben Jacobs, Crystal Palace are now actively seeking a sale.

“Palace want to sell Guehi now because he won’t sign a new contract, but the England defender is prepared to see out his contract if the right opportunity doesn’t emerge,” wrote Jacobs. “He is not agitating for a move away.”

Guehi has entered the final year of his deal and Palace chairman, Steve Parish, has admitted losing such a highly saleable asset for nothing next summer would be disastrous.

As such, Guehi can leave right now if suitable bids are lodged. Palace value Guehi at £40m which Liverpool have deemed expensive given the player’s dwindling contract.

But with competitors for his signature fading away, Palace’s chances of capitalising on a bidding war are crumbling.

Liverpool’s plan B confirmed

And per the latest from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Guehi very much remains Liverpool’s number one centre-back target, with Parma’s Giovanni Leoni their plan B.

“Liverpool FC are seriously considering talented 18 y/o promising centre-back Giovanni Leoni,” wrote Plettenberg. “He is high on the list.

“Should a move for Marc Guehi fall through, it is possible that Liverpool will push for Leoni.

“Several top Italian clubs are keen on him, but Liverpool are advancing in the background.”

A move for Guehi is viewed internally at Liverpool as a ‘market opportunity’ that if the price is right, would be too good to ignore.

The Telegraph update that brought news of Chelsea sidestepping Guehi termed Liverpool ‘favourites’ to sign the 25-year-old.

As mentioned by Jacobs, Guehi is open to joining the Reds but is not agitating for a move, meaning the onus is on Liverpool to strike a club-to-club agreement with Palace first to advance proceedings.